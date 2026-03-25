Aurora Networks, under rebranded parent Vistance Networks, has upgraded Vodafone’s broadband network in Germany with Remote PHY, DAA, and virtual CMTS technologies – for improved AI-friendly last-mile connectivity.

In sum – what to know:

Modern last-mile – Remote PHY moves physical-layer signal processing to neighborhood nodes, while DAA distributes additional functions closer to users, maximizing Vodafone’s HFC performance.

Better flexibility – Aurora’s vCCAP Evo and QAM solutions provide central management, automated provisioning, monitoring, and routing on off-the-shelf servers – reducing cost and complexity.

Strategic context – Unlike major global backbone initiatives for distributed AI compute, the project is geared for AI-friendly last-mile access – complementing longhaul and metro upgrades.

RCR would not typically think to cover this in much detail, being about residential broadband services, but certain things have changed in the market – including the new focus on fiber, from data center interconnects to metro edge access, and RCR’s own coverage remit, which has expanded to address the whole AI infrastructure piece, covering networks of all kinds. So the latest press missive from Aurora Networks, about work with Vodafone in Germany, slots neatly into RCR’s continuing coverage of the space – even if there is as much in what it does not say.

Also: Aurora is interesting in itself, of course, because of its newly stripped-back stewardship by parent CommScope, which sold its biggest asset, its Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) unit, to US fibre optic specialist Amphenol for $10.5 billion in January. The sale left CommScope with just its Access Networks Solutions (ANS) unit, now rebranded as Aurora Networks, plus its specialist enterprise Wi-Fi operation, Ruckus Networks. It also left it with a new name: Vistance Networks. So lots going on anyway; but what gives?

Aurora has worked with Swiss optical solutions vendor HUBER+SUHNER to deploy new processing tech in Vodafone’s broadband access network in Germany – with the aim to deliver better last-mile throughput, reliability, and flexibility for households and enterprises, and better all-round management for Vodafone. The press note talks about “multi-gigabit service enablement, long-term support, and sustainable expansion” of the network. Specifically the two vendors are deploying Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) and virtual CMTS (vCMTS) technologies.

So how does such a (mostly-consumer) broadband modernization project fit with the primary twin-narrative in AI networks right now – on one hand about coherent optics in scale-across infrastructure, cascading down into longhaul and metro fiber systems, mostly to distribute AI workloads for enterprises, and on the other about how to deploy AI models in telco networks and platforms for purposes of automation, analytics, and edge acceleration? Well, it doesn’t strictly; but it follows the same principles, and means Vodafone’s fiber access is more AI-friendly at least.

It makes its last-mile capable of supporting higher-bandwidth and lower-latency demands, as made by incoming AI applications, and other cloud and digital services. Actually, the press notice does not even mention AI – which might be considered as some kind of antidotal marketing to the AI hype. Instead, it is presented more like good carrier housekeeping to modernize infrastructure, serve customers, improve visibility – and support “sustainable expansion”. But the project is still about building better ‘roads’, and all roads these days lead to one home: distributed AI.

The tech works like this: Aurora’s latest Remote PHY solution relocates the physical-layer signal processing from Vodafone’s central headend to neighborhood nodes, offloading traffic and reducing latency. HUBER+SUHNER has supplied the physical cables and components. The DAA framework distributes additional functions also, maximizing Vodafone’s existing hybrid fiber/coaxial (HFC) set-up. The virtual CMTS (vCMTS) software centralizes control and management. Aurora is the prime integrator, also providing management software and routing tech (its vCCAP Evo and QAM video solutions) on off-the-shelf servers – for automated provisioning and monitoring, plus lower costs.

So it is different to all the other stuff – discussed here recently in relation to wide-area networks as AI support infrastructure (Ciena, Nokia, others) and as AI based infrastructure (Verizon, Telefonica, others). This distinction matters. Aurora’s work with Vodafone is infrastructure-focused rather than service-focused. But unlike the software-defined photonics in longhaul backbone upgrades, geared for distributed AI compute, the Vodafone project is at the last-mile edge, and focused on hybrid fiber-coax systems where endpoint cost and complexity are critical.

But it is also related, as another critical step to build networks for some kind of unknowable AI future – even if it is more prosaically just about modernizing last-mile internet infrastructure. It complements backbone-level initiatives like disaggregated photonics by creating an end-to-end path for AI workloads, from cloud and data centers all the way to consumers and enterprises.