The partnership between Huawei and du also includes work on AI-based network management and automation to improve efficiency and spectrum utilization

In sum – what to know:

5G-A speed target – du and Huawei plan Phase-2 upgrades to deliver peak 10Gbps speeds across UAE networks, focusing on both indoor and outdoor coverage.

Indoor priorities – Deployment combines TDD 3CC and U6G to extend high-capacity connectivity into venues like malls, airports, and hotels.

New services – du is evaluating tiered plans, enhanced uplink, and use cases such as autonomous mobility and low-altitude applications.

Emirati-based telco du has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chinese vendor Huawei to advance the second phase of the development of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) and support network upgrades aimed at delivering peak speeds of up to 10Gbps.

The agreement focuses on evolving du’s wireless infrastructure to enable higher-capacity broadband services across both outdoor and indoor environments. A key element of the new agreement is the planned use of U6G technology, designed to aggregate large blocks of spectrum and expand overall network bandwidth.

According to du, the rollout will include indoor digitalization systems that integrate existing TDD 3CC capabilities with U6G and other radio solutions. The aim is to provide consistent high-speed connectivity in locations such as shopping malls, hotels, airports, exhibition centers, and other high-traffic venues across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The upgrade plan spans multiple layers of the network, including spectrum use, radio access, transmission, and the 5G standalone core.

du said the enhanced network could enable new service models, including tiered connectivity offers based on speed and performance, as well as improved uplink capabilities. The companies are also exploring potential use cases in areas such as autonomous mobility and low-altitude applications, which require high bandwidth, low latency, and reliable connectivity.

The partnership also includes work on AI-based network management and automation to improve efficiency and spectrum utilization.

du had initially partnered with Huawei to launch 5G-A technology on its live network in the UAE in August 2025. At the time of the launch, the pair noted that end-users were expected to experience ultra-fast data speeds suitable for 8K video streaming and real-time conferencing, expanded coverage in remote areas, and ultra-low latency for mission-critical applications such as autonomous driving and smart city infrastructure. For enterprises, the partners said the 5G-A network supported massive IoT deployments and large-scale digital services.