Huawei, operators outline AI–5G-A convergence at MWC 2026

In sum – what to know:

AI and 5G-A convergence – Operators and industry bodies discussed service intelligence, network intelligence and NE intelligence as core pillars for integrating AI into 5G-Advanced networks.

Standards and autonomy frameworks advancing – GSMA, ITU-T, and TM Forum are developing AI-MOS standards and autonomous network evaluation models to ensure a consistent service experience.

Focus on uplink and automation – GigaUplink, multidimensional networks, and single-domain autonomy were highlighted as priorities to support AI-driven mobile applications.

At a Huawei-hosted Mobile AI Industry Summit during MWC Barcelona 2026, operators, industry organizations and ecosystem partners examined how artificial intelligence can be integrated with 5G-Advanced (5G-A) networks.

Discussions focused on ecosystem trends, service experience standards, network evolution paths, and operational practices in what participants described as the emerging mobile AI era.

Participants stressed the need to accelerate 5G-A deployment, develop multidimensional networks centered on GigaUplink capabilities and introduce wireless intelligent agents to support single-domain autonomy.

Richard Liu, president of Huawei’s ICT marketing and solution sales department, said the AI revolution is pushing the mobile industry into what he called the “agentic internet era.” He argued that embedding intelligence across service, network and NE layers can help operators improve efficiency and create new revenue opportunities.

During the summit, Huawei presented its U6GHz portfolio, emphasizing the use of U6GHz spectrum to expand bandwidth and coverage. According to the Chinese vendor, its full-series U6GHz solutions are designed to support multidimensional networks with large bandwidth, broad coverage, and low latency, while enabling a transition toward future 6G development.

The summit also reflected broader industry alignment around AI integration in 5G-A. Organizations, including the GSMA, ITU-T, and TM Forum, are working on AI-related service experience standards, referred to as AI-MOS, as well as frameworks to assess autonomous network performance. The objective is to provide consistent and reliable user experiences, particularly for multimodal AI applications.

Several operators shared updates on GigaUplink network construction and the deployment of autonomous network solutions targeting large-scale commercial use cases.

Huawei outlined two main development tracks for AI and 5G-A convergence. The first centers on enhancing network capabilities through GigaGreen and GigaUplink technologies, with a focus on uplink performance, capacity, and latency improvements. The second involves advancing network intelligence through greater automation. This includes building integrated hardware-software platforms featuring digitalized sites, network agents, and service agents to support higher levels of autonomous operation within specific domains, according to the company.

Huawei also described the use of intent-based interfaces to enable natural language-driven connectivity requests and end-to-end automated operations and maintenance across networks. The company said these approaches are intended to streamline operational processes and improve efficiency as AI applications place new demands on mobile infrastructure.