ZTE showcases industry’s first AI immersive communication experience in the U6G band

● Multi-sensory Synergy: Integration of haptic gloves breaks 2D barriers, achieving a leap from audio-visual connection to immersive presence

● Deep AI Convergence: Leveraging Computing-Network synergy to enable the generation of real-life quality 3D digital humans in seconds and millisecond-level sensory synchronization

● Robust 6G Capability in the U6G band: Live trial featuring ZTE’s 6G GigaMIMO prototype in the U6G band validates 6G’s robust support for immersive services and accelerates the development of the 6G ecosystem

Barcelona, Spain, March 4, 2026 – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has showcased the industry’s first AI immersive communication prototype system on the U6G band. Through the deep integration of 6G and AI, the solution achieves instantaneous “co-presence” and “multi-sensory interaction” for participants in different locations, marking a landmark transition from the 2D era of audio-visual connection to a 3D era of full-sensory immersive presence.

AI-driven immersive communication

Multi-sensory synergy: Redefining the interaction paradigm from “connection” to “presence”

Traditional communication has long been limited to audio-visual interaction on flat screens. ZTE’s latest solution upgrades the interactive experience to multi-sensory synergy—integrating visual, auditory, and tactile via high-precision haptic gloves. During the live demonstration, visitors could instantaneously step into a photorealistic 3D environment with remote participants, interacting with their real-time expressions and movements. Furthermore, the haptic gloves enabled “face-to-face” interactions, such as remote handshakes, passing objects, and collaborative assembly, powered by precise force feedback delivered over the U6G network.

Such extreme immersion requires network performance to be at least tenfold that of 5G to achieve true sensory synchronization, making the distant feel present.

Deep integration of AI: Building an intelligent foundation with computing-network synergy

The stunning immersive experience on-site is a collaborative innovation driven by the deep integration of 6G and AI.

Network Native-AI for Connectivity: AI embedded within the base station enables real-time dynamic scheduling and optimization of communication resources. This ensures ultra-low latency and millisecond-level synchronization of multi-sensory data (audio, video, and haptic feedback) even in high-concurrency MWC environments, guaranteeing a seamless interactive experience.

Edge AI Computing Power: the system pioneers the generation of Real-life Quality 3D Digital Humans and scenes in mere seconds, shattering the traditional efficiency bottleneck that previously required weeks of modeling. This significantly lowers the threshold for terminal computing power, paving the way for immersive communication on lightweight consumer devices.

Cloud AI-Powered Interaction: An AI-powered intelligent assistant features real-time visual recognition and multi-turn natural language interaction, realizing natural and seamless human-machine collaboration.

Forging innovation in 6G core technologies, advancing industrial ecosystem leap

U6G (6425–7125 MHz), a key candidate band for 6G, ZTE showcased the industry’s first 6G GigaMIMO prototype with 2000+ antenna elements (400 MHz). It fully validated the tremendous potential of the GigaMIMO prototype in supporting ultra-HD video, multi-dimensional sensory feedback, and multi-agent collaboration. This breakthrough not only strongly proves that 6G networks can reliably support extreme immersive services, but also demonstrates the extension from technology innovation to new use-case exploration, advancing the development of the 6G industrial ecosystem.

Empowering industry innovation for a new future of human-agent interaction

Immersive communication will redefine how humans acquire information and interact, reshaping the paradigm for a new era. Empowered by deep AI integration, it will fully unlock innovation potential across sectors—drastically enhancing efficiency in education, healthcare, industrial collaboration, and sports & tourism. This will allow high-value, scarce resources to transcend spatial limits for inclusive sharing, bridging the social development divide. ZTE remains committed to collaborating with global industry partners to drive the global collaborative innovation of 6G and AI convergence, ushering in a new epoch of interaction defined by the co-existence of humans and intelligent agents.

For more information, please visit the ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at MWC Barcelona 2026 or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc26.html

