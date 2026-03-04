ZTE launched the AIR MAX solution at MWC Barcelona 2026, aiming to build the optimal AI-era mobile network by maximizing energy, labor and investment efficiency

AIR MAX constructs a three-tier capability system, driving upgrades in technical architecture, production efficiency and business models

The launch of AIR MAX marks a key step for ZTE, opening new value creation paths through deep AI integration in mobile networks

Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2026 – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK/000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, officially unveiled the ZTE AIR MAX solution at MWC Barcelona 2026. Centering on maximizing energy efficiency, labor efficiency and investment efficiency, the solution creates the optimal mobile network tailored for the AI era, empowering telecom operators with business transformation and value upgrading.

Zhang Wanchun, Senior Vice President of ZTE, delivered the opening keynote speech and outlined the company’s development vision for the new era of mobile intelligence. He stated, “Since the launch of ChatGPT at the end of 2022, the global technological landscape has undergone a fundamental transformation. Computing costs have continued to decline, the level of intelligence has risen at an accelerated pace, and intelligent agents and AI terminals have emerged one after another. The rapidly popularized AI is profoundly reshaping the economy and society. For the mobile communication industry, we are accelerating the leap from the ‘data era’ to a brand-new era of ‘Bit+Token’. ZTE will actively drive the transformation of mobile networks and embrace new historical opportunities hand in hand with industrial partners.”

Zhang Wanchun, Senior Vice President of ZTE

Tang Xue, Vice President of ZTE and General Manager of Strategy & Architecture of Wireless and Computing Products, provided a comprehensive and detailed interpretation of AIR MAX, clearly elaborating on how it redefines the core value of mobile networks for the AI era. “Facing the AI era featured by the explosive growth of new businesses, AIR MAX is exactly the optimal mobile network solution we offer to the industry,” said Tang Xue. “In 2025, we launched the AIR solution; today, we shift our focus from network performance to business value. Relying on the core philosophy of ‘serving AI with AI’, AIR MAX drives systematic capability upgrades targeting maximized energy efficiency, workforce efficiency, and investment efficiency, establishing a new paradigm for mobile networks in the AI era.”

Tang Xue, Vice President of ZTE

In the AI era, under the new economic paradigm of “Bit+Token”, how to seize the opportunities presented by AI, transform mobile networks from traffic pipes into AI engines, reduce energy and labor costs, enhance business value and return on investment, and build a sustainable “Create More, Save More” growth flywheel has become a core proposition for operators. Built on a 10-block full-stack AI capability, ZTE AIR MAX systematically upgrades the mobile network framework for the AI era and constructs a three-tier capability system comprising AI-native infrastructure, L4 autonomous intelligent operations and monetization engine. It continuously drives the upgrading of technical architecture, production efficiency and business models, reshapes the AI-centric mobile network capability paradigm of “serving AI with AI”, and comprehensively empowers operators with capability evolution, service transformation, operational transition and ecosystem reinvention for the AI era.

The AI-native infrastructure layer focuses on technical architecture upgrading, adhering to the two core principles of efficient and scalable AI computing as well as lightweight and real-time deployable models. It achieves breakthroughs in network performance and energy efficiency through four key capabilities: First, the embedded AI Radio deeply integrates AI into wireless devices, leveraging AI-based DPD and related algorithms to reduce energy consumption by 35-40% compared with traditional power amplifiers, and utilizing MIMO enhancement technologies such as AI-powered beam optimization and AI-powered channel equalization to improve spectral efficiency by 20%. Second, the heterogeneous computing architecture (ASIC AI + xPU) delivers efficient and flexible computing power for communication and AI workloads, with the industry-leading AIR Engine deployed in over 150,000 sites globally. Third, AI-driven GigaMIMO achieves an ultra-high throughput of 192 Gbps and a 6-fold increase in edge rate. Fourth, AI empowers integrated sensing and communication (ISAC), achieving an accuracy rate of over 95% in drone detection and supporting high-precision sensing applications.

The L4 autonomous intelligent operations layer is committed to the leap of production efficiency, moving towards end-to-end L4 autonomous intelligence. Relying on the low-hallucination “1+N” model matrix, the collaboration between general large models and professional small models achieves a 92% accuracy rate in autonomous decision-making and 95% factual consistency in outputs, which has been deployed in 20 high-value scenarios; the Co-Sight 2.0 agent factory enables the minute-level generation of industrial-grade reliable intelligent agents, leading the industry in development efficiency; the Co-Claw digital employee supports end-to-end collaboration among multiple agents, realizing lean closed-loop operations with minimal human intervention; in the TeleManagement Forum (TMF) Autonomous Network Level assessment, ZTE’s intelligent capabilities such as RAN energy efficiency optimization and fault management have reached the industry-leading level.

The monetization engine layer drives business model innovation and continuously expands the value boundary of operators. It realizes experience monetization through the combination of “first-class cabin-level services + scenario-based value-added packages”, accelerating the strategic shift from traffic-centric to experience-centric operations; By leveraging wide-area deterministic connectivity, low-latency & cost-effective distributed computing, and massive real-time data, we establish a high-value closed-loop AI capability to empower affordable and inclusive Token services; it builds a safe and efficient intelligent agent service system, supporting capabilities such as eSIM-like agent authentication, on-demand subnet orchestration and terminal-edge-cloud collaborative computing, promoting the open sharing and value co-creation of the AI ecosystem, and accelerating the operator’s evolution from a connectivity provider to an AI service provider and ultimately to a secured AI ecosystem hub.

“This is not only a technical upgrade, but also an in-depth transformation of the business model,” emphasized Tang Xue. “ZTE AIR MAX injects strong impetus into the industry’s leapfrog development from ‘reshaping connectivity’ to ‘transcending connectivity’, drives the industry’s transformation from traffic sales to AI service provision, and helps operators steadily transform from traditional telecom operators to technology enterprises with unlimited development potential.”

Subsequently, Zhang Wanchun, Senior Vice President of ZTE, Tang Xue, Vice President of ZTE and General Manager of Strategy & Architecture of Wireless and Computing Products , Chen Xinyu, Vice President of ZTE and General Manager of Computing & Core Network Products, Li Xiaotong, Vice President of ZTE and General Manager of RAN Products, and Zheng Peng, Vice President of ZTE and General Manager of Service and Data Intelligence Products, Zhao Weiqun, Vice President of ZTE and Deputy General Manager of Computing & Core Network Products, jointly launched the ZTE AIR MAX solution.

Launch of ZTE AIR MAX Solution

The official release of ZTE AIR MAX marks a crucial step for ZTE in practicing its vision for the future development of mobile networks. By deeply integrating AI technology into mobile networks, ZTE not only improves the operational efficiency of networks, but also opens up a brand-new path for value creation in the industry.

For more information, please visit the ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at MWC Barcelona 2026 or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc26.html

