SpaceX unveils Starlink Mobile D2D service

In sum – what to know:

Starlink Mobile rebrand – SpaceX is repositioning its D2D service for 5G-era integration using second-generation satellites.

Major performance upgrades – The new constellation delivers 20x link performance, up to 150 Mb/s speeds, and significantly higher data density.

Rapid global rollout planned – SpaceX aims to deploy around 1,200 satellites within six months to achieve global contiguous coverage.

At MWC26 in Barcelona, SpaceX introduced a new phase of its direct-to-device (D2D) satellite strategy, renaming the offering Starlink Mobile and outlining plans to align it more closely with terrestrial 5G networks.

The service will run on the company’s second-generation low Earth orbit satellites and is positioned as complementary to ground-based infrastructure.

Michael Nicolls, SVP at SpaceX, said in a presentation at the event that the upgraded satellites represent a significant technical step beyond the LTE-compatible messaging, voice, and video services supported by the first-generation constellation.

“The second-generation constellation will deliver broadband capabilities to unmodified cell phones reaching hundreds of millions of devices as we scale the constellation,” he said.

According to Nicolls, link performance on the new satellites is 20 times greater than the first generation. Starlink Mobile is designed to offer connectivity that resembles the user experience of a 5G network, though the company stressed it is not meant to replace terrestrial mobile infrastructure.

Instead, SpaceX is positioning the service as a supplement in areas with limited coverage and as a backup option during disasters and emergencies.

A key element supporting the upgrade is access to globally harmonized S-band satellite spectrum acquired from EchoStar in 2025. Nicolls explained. “It has priority IT rights, which will allow us to scale the constellation globally, subject to regulatory approvals, and offer a consistent level of service everywhere we operate.”

SpaceX is also working with device and modem manufacturers to expand compatibility ahead of a planned commercial launch in mid-2027.

Technical improvements in the second-generation satellites include a larger phased-array antenna and increased bandwidth. Nicolls said gains were achieved using a “large phase array antenna, five-times the size of our first-generation satellite and four-times the bandwidth per beam”.

The company plans to deploy 20×20 MHz beams and introduce “capabilities like MIMO on the satellite,” he added.

Starlink Mobile will use the 3GPP Release-19 NR-NTN standard. Nicolls said this could improve connection quality by up to ten times for users at the edge of satellite coverage.

“Our goal is to deploy a constellation capable of providing global and contiguous coverage within six months, and that’s roughly 1,200 satellites,” he added