Ookla’s big week: 5G slice validation with Ericsson and a surprising exit from Ziff Davis

Ookla debuts a 5G network slice validation solution with Ericsson; makes an even bigger splash by exiting from parent company, Ziff Davis

In sum — what to know:

Measuring 5G slices: Ookla and Ericsson have developed a methodology that will allow the Speedtest app to read performances of individual 5G network slices.

Consumers and CSPs: The solution will be available to both customers who can monitor performance at their end and verify if providers are meeting SLAs, and CSPs who can better understand their slice performances and ensure value for enterprise customers.

An unexpected out: In a bombshell announcement, Ziff Davis revealed that Ookla, with its Connectivity division, is acquired by Accenture for a $1.2 billion all-cash deal.

One of the standout features of 5G Standalone (SA) is network slicing, a capability that allows operators to carve out self-contained virtual network “slices” on a shared physical infrastructure.

Each slice — dynamically tuned, managed, and tailored to the differentiated needs of a specific user group or service it is designed for — behaves like a discrete end-to-end network running on dedicated resources and routes.

This customization enables differentiated services and SLAs, unlocking new opportunities of monetization for operators. The slices, adaptable to the varying demands of use cases, deliver optimal performance and resource utilization each time.

However, understanding the performances of network slices at the individual level is what guarantees performance and brings real business value. Ookla and Ericsson are working together on a new solution to address this need.

Inside network slices

The companies just announced ahead of MWC Barcelona that the Ookla Speedtest app can now attach to specific network slices and measure and validate their individual performance.

“That matters,” writes Brian Newman, former Verizon associate director and now entrepreneur, on LinkedIn. “If a gaming slice promises ultra low latency, it can now be validated. If an industrial IoT slice guarantees reliability, it can be measured. If a premium SLA is sold, it can be proven in real time.”

The solution, like Speedtest, will be available to the network users who can take measurements in real time and verify if an operator is meeting the SLAs. The visibility will also allow CSPs to validate and benchmark network performance, ensuring value for their enterprise customers. Capabilities include SLA verification of dedicated network slices through monitoring of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) as well as side by side comparison of separate network slice performances.

Tibor Rathonyi, Senior Advisor at Ookla explained that the solution works by tapping specific APIs in Android and iOS to determine what slices are provisioned to a device. Once ascertained, it starts reading the slices’ performances in terms of throughput, latency, jitters and packet delays.

Additionally, it can mimic realistic traffic patterns within a certain slice, including protocols, burst sizes, and inter-packet delays, to accurately read the quality of experience (QoE).

“As an example, it does not make sense to just perform traditional Speedtest measurements with full-buffer throughput tests in order to identify the maximum possible throughput of the network in a communication slice. Instead we are mimicking the characteristics of e.g. a video conferencing service and evaluate how well such a service is being delivered through the slice,” said Rathonyi.

In the early tests, the solution has successfully demonstrated capturing performance differentiations between slices including all the variables and nuances. “For example, we can clearly see that communication-type services are being delivered in an optimal way on communication slices, with low latency and jitter and with an adequate throughput.”

Asked whether the test data will be made part of Ookla’s public report, Rathonyi said that decision has not yet been made, but once commercially available, the data will be available to Ookla customers.

The solution is vendor-agnostic, and therefore, works with all providers. “We are not reliant on collecting information directly from any network elements,” he said.

Currently in trial with select CSPs, Ookla and Ericsson are debuting the solution this week at MWC Barcelona.

An unexpected exit

In a bombshell announcement, parent company Ziff Davis said that Ookla will be acquired along with its Connectivity division, by Accenture in a $1.2 billion all-cash deal. Other Ziff Davis assets that will be passed on to Accenture include Ekahua and RootMetrics.

The sale of Connectivity which makes up 16% of Ziff Davis’ total revenue is part of a company-wide push to streamline assets under CEO Vivek Shah. The sale will allow Ziff Davis to fully focus on its digital media brands that include Mashable, IGN, and Everyday Health.