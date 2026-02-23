Samsung, KT validate 7 GHz 6G in field trial

During the tests, Samsung and KT said they recorded peak downlink speeds of up to 3 Gbps in the 7 GHz band using X-MIMO

In sum – what to know:

3 Gbps at 7 GHz – Field testing using X-MIMO delivered peak downlink speeds of up to 3 Gbps, demonstrating the performance potential of the 7 GHz band for future 6G systems.

Density increase – Ultra-high-density antenna design integrates roughly four times the antenna elements of current 5G systems, addressing propagation challenges at higher frequencies.

256-port prototype – Trials used Samsung’s 6G base station prototype with 256 digital ports and eight simultaneous data streams in outdoor conditions.

Korean vendor Samsung Electronics announced it has verified eXtreme multiple-input multiple-output (X-MIMO) technology in the 7 GHz band in collaboration with Korean carrier KT Corporation and U.S. firm Keysight Technologies.

The companies conducted outdoor field testing to assess performance in a frequency band widely considered a candidate for future 6G networks.

During the tests, the partners recorded peak downlink speeds of up to 3 Gbps in the 7 GHz band using X-MIMO. The setup relied on ultra-high-density antenna technology, integrating a higher number of antenna elements into equipment of similar size. According to the companies, this approach enables roughly four times the antenna density of current 5G systems.

The 7 GHz band is viewed as offering a balance between coverage and capacity, positioned between mid-band 3.5 GHz spectrum and millimeter-wave frequencies. However, higher frequencies typically face shorter propagation distances. The companies said X-MIMO compensates for this limitation by increasing antenna density and improving throughput while maintaining coverage comparable to 5G.

Testing took place at Samsung’s Seoul R&D campus, where engineers transmitted eight simultaneous data streams from a base station to a single device. The trial used Samsung’s 6G base station prototype equipped with 256 digital ports and Keysight’s 6G terminal testbed. KT supported the creation of an outdoor wireless test environment to reflect real-world conditions.

“The validation of ultra-high-density antenna technology performance in the 7 GHz band marks a critical step toward 6G commercialization. By securing stable, high-capacity operation in high-frequency bands, we have established a foundational technology for enabling ultra-fast, immersive services,” said Jong-Sik Lee, executive vice president and head of Future Network Laboratory at KT Corporation.

In December 2025, Samsung and KT also validated AI-based radio access network optimization technology in a commercial environment and continue to collaborate on uplink coverage research.

The partners conducted a field test with approximately 18,000 users in select areas of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, in South Korea, featuring varying environmental conditions. The AI-RAN technology was applied to users who had repeatedly experienced service disruptions, allowing the teams to identify recurring issue patterns and develop user-specific network configurations.