Swisscom targets 60% FTTH coverage by end-2026: CEO

Swisscom plans to increase its FTTH coverage in Switzerland to 90% by the end of 2035

In sum – what to know:

60% by 2026 – FTTH coverage stood at 56% in 2025, with long-term targets of 75–80% by 2030 and about 90% by 2035.

Italy fiber push accelerates – Swisscom’s subsidiary Fastweb + Vodafone aims for 65% FTTH by 2026 and roughly 90% by 2030, supported by Open Fiber and FiberCop rollouts.

Parallel 5G expansion continues – 5G+ coverage was 89% in both markets in 2025, rising to 91% in Switzerland and 92% in Italy by 2026.

Swiss carrier Swisscom has outlined accelerated fiber rollout plans in both Switzerland and Italy, aiming to expand FTTH coverage while maintaining parallel 5G deployment targets across the two markets.

In Switzerland, FTTH coverage reached 56% of households and businesses at the end of 2025, Swisscom’s CEO Christoph Aeschlimann told a conference call with investors

The executive said that Swisscom plans to increase this figure to 60% by the end of 2026. The longer-term ambition remains unchanged: 75%–80% fiber coverage by around 2030 and approximately 90% by 2035, when the company expects to complete most of its fiber rollout. Swisscom is also gradually decommissioning its legacy copper network.

In Italy, Swisscom’s subsidiary Fastweb + Vodafone also reported 56% FTTH coverage at the end of 2025. “If everything goes according to plan, the target is to reach 65% FTTH coverage in Italy by end of this year, and roughly 90% at the end of 2030,” the executive said.

Alongside fiber, Swisscom continues to expand 5G coverage in both countries. At the end of 2025, 5G+ population coverage stood at 89% in Switzerland and 89% in Italy. The company aims to increase coverage to 91% in Switzerland and 92% in Italy by the end of 2026, with a long-term target of around 95% by 2030, Aeschlimann added.

Last month, Fastweb+Vodafone announced a preliminary agreement with rival carrier TIM to cooperate on the development of mobile access networks in Italy using a radio access network (RAN) sharing model. The initiative is designed to speed up the rollout of 5G services nationwide, the companies said.

The agreement, which is subject to a final contract expected by the second quarter of 2026, aims to make more efficient use of existing infrastructure in the country while expanding coverage, particularly in less densely populated areas. The project will require approval from the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT), the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM), and the Italian Communications Authority (AGCom).

Under the proposed model, Fastweb+Vodafone will focus on extending 5G coverage to municipalities with fewer than 35,000 residents. Each operator will be responsible for network development across 10 regions. By the end of 2028, the partnership is expected to result in around 15,500 mobile sites per operator, the partners said.

“This will accelerate the 5G rollout in the low-density areas. This model allows us to be totally independent from a commercial and technical point of view, so we can bring our own innovation on those areas,” Walter Renna, CEO of Fastweb Vodafone, told investors.