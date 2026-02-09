Google Cloud and Liberty Global sign 5 year deal

Collaboration focuses on Gemini AI deployment, customer service automation, and hardware expansion

In sum – what we know:

Five-year deal – Google Cloud and Liberty Global announced a partnership covering AI deployment, customer service automation, and more.

– Google Cloud and Liberty Global announced a partnership covering AI deployment, customer service automation, and more. Gemini AI – Liberty Global will integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into both internal operations and consumer-facing services.

– Liberty Global will integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into both internal operations and consumer-facing services. Broader expansion – The partnership extends to Google Pixel devices and smart home products sold through Liberty Global’s operating units.

Google Cloud and Liberty Global have announced a five-year strategic partnership that puts Google’s Gemini AI models at the center of the European telecom operator’s digital solutions. The deal spans AI deployment, Google hardware distribution, network automation, and small business services — touching Liberty Global’s roughly 80 million fixed and mobile connections across operating companies like Virgin Media O2 in the UK, Telenet in Belgium, VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands, and Sunrise in Switzerland.

This kind of hyperscaler-telco tie-up is becoming increasingly common as operators hunt for ways to modernize aging infrastructure and find fresh revenue. What makes this one stand out is its sheer breadth — it reaches from customer service chatbots all the way to data center capacity sharing to Pixel phones sitting on retail shelves, in a series of different countries.

Gemini AI and what it actually brings

At the heart of the deal is Liberty Global’s commitment to weaving Google’s Gemini AI models into both consumer-facing products and internal operations. On the consumer side, that translates to AI-powered search and content discovery on the Horizon TV platform, with the goal of making entertainment recommendations feel more personal. Behind the scenes, Gemini is expected to automate workflows and sharpen decision-making across Liberty Global’s European footprint.

Obviously Gemini is only one part of the broader deal between the two companies, but perhaps not even a main part of the deal. But, we have been seeing other deals between telcos and AI providers like OpenAI — which begs the question: does Gemini actually offer something meaningfully distinct from OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Anthropic’s Claude in this context? Jordan Stefanov, Telecoms, Media & Technology Director at global consultancy Baringa, thinks it does — at least structurally.

“Gemini differentiates itself by being natively multimodal from the ground up, able to reason seamlessly across text, audio, images, video, and code rather than relying on stitched-together models,” Stefanov said. He also highlighted how tightly it fits into Google’s broader product universe: “Its native fit with Android extends Gemini’s reach directly onto billions of smartphones, TVs, routers, and smart-home devices, embedding AI at the point of daily consumer interaction.”

Still, Stefanov didn’t sugarcoat the limits of model-level differentiation. “At the model level, LLMs are rapidly commoditizing. ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini are all ‘good enough’ for many core telco use cases such as agent assist, knowledge search, and customer analytics,” he noted. His point was that the real competitive moat isn’t the model itself — it’s how deeply the model plugs into the operating environment. Device access, network data, latency, security — these matter far more than the underlying engine.

Kerem Bolukbasi, CEO of wireless connectivity company Wifinium, argues there’s more of an ecosystem play. “Other LLMs could be used in the telco space but all of the Google tools together provide an ecosystem more like what Apple has done within its ecosystem, which is a big advantage,” Bolukbasi said. He also flagged something easy to overlook: Google’s two-decade head start in amassing search data gives Gemini a knowledge foundation that competitors can’t easily replicate.

Customer service and network operations

Customer service automation is being positioned as one of the deal’s biggest pillars. Liberty Global intends to lean on Google Cloud’s AI stack to streamline support, cut response times, and boost satisfaction scores. When you’re managing tens of millions of connections, even small gains in automated resolution rates can move the needle on costs significantly. That said, the industry’s track record with AI-powered customer service is decidedly mixed — consumers have historically shown very little patience for chatbot interactions that don’t solve their problem fast.

On the network operations front, the two companies will collaborate on improving reliability and security, with an eye toward autonomous network management. This is still relatively early-stage territory for AI in telecoms. As Bolukbasi put it, “The use of AI in the telco space is relatively new and not a commodity as of yet, as it needs to train the models to streamline content delivery and make existing networks more resilient and faster.” He did note, though, that applying an LLM to network optimization is “relatively straightforward, since the infrastructure is only going to solve for a few outcomes: density, QoS, latency” — making it a much more tractable problem than the messier world of open-ended consumer AI.

There’s also an interesting infrastructure dimension here. Google Cloud could gain access to spare capacity inside Liberty Global’s data centers. That’s a genuinely valuable asset for Google as it works to expand its European cloud presence, and it gives the partnership a reciprocal quality that elevates it beyond a typical vendor-customer arrangement.

Hardware and the SMB opportunity

The partnership isn’t all AI and cloud — there’s a commercial component too. Liberty Global’s operating companies will broaden their Google hardware lineup, carrying Pixel smartphones, smartwatches, and smart home devices. Google gets wider retail distribution across major European markets, while Liberty Global’s subsidiaries get more products to bundle with connectivity packages.

There’s also a joint push into the small and medium-sized business segment, targeting SMBs with cloud, cybersecurity, and AI solutions. This is a meaningful opportunity in European telecoms, where many operators have historically concentrated their enterprise energy on bigger accounts. Whether this go-to-market approach actually gains traction comes down to execution and pricing, but pairing Google’s cloud platform with Liberty Global’s existing business customer relationships is at least a sensible foundation.

Then there’s what’s being described as a “responsible exploration” of telecom data monetization, with strict privacy guardrails in place. Turning massive troves of network and customer data into new revenue streams has been a long-standing ambition for telecom operators. But, regulatory constraints and consumer sensitivity around data use in Europe have consistently made it tough to pull off at any real scale.

What it signals

This deal deepens a relationship that already existed between Google and Liberty Global while positioning both to ride the AI transformation wave sweeping through European telecoms. For Google Cloud, it’s a meaningful beachhead in a sector where hyperscalers are actively competing for influence. For Liberty Global, it’s a deliberate bet that going deep with Google’s ecosystem — rather than staying vendor-agnostic — will yield faster progress and a more coherent technology stack.

Whether the partnership delivers on its ambitious scope is going to hinge on execution across multiple countries, regulatory regimes, and operating companies over the few years. But in an industry where AI partnerships are quickly becoming table stakes, the sheer breadth of this agreement distinguishes it from the narrower, more cautious deals.