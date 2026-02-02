Why Wi-Fi 7 strengthens Wi-Fi/5G convergence

Wi-Fi 7 features designed to improve reliability and performance could push Wi-Fi/5G convergence even further, says Cisco Wireless CTO

In sum – what to know:

From best-effort to predictable – Wi-Fi 7 introduces deterministic capabilities that make it a more trusted and controllable complement to 5G — especially for mission-critical and latency-sensitive applications.

Convergence indoors – Massive venue-funded Wi-Fi investments, combined with identity-based authentication and real-time network insight, allow operators to intelligently steer traffic and deliver a more consistent user experience.

Roughly one year ago, Ookla reported that Wi-Fi and cellular really are better together. The firm found that customers of cable MVNOs Xfinity Mobile and Spectrum Mobile saw roughly a 100 Mbps boost in download speeds when traffic was intelligently offloaded to Wi-Fi as part of their mobile strategies. Now, as Wi-Fi 7 enters the market, new features designed to improve reliability and performance could push Wi-Fi/5G convergence even further, according to Cisco Wireless CTO Matt MacPherson.

He explained that deterministic performance for Wi-Fi has been a long-running effort, one that began years ago and was already being considered during the Wi-Fi 6 timeframe. Early approaches, particularly with Wi-Fi 5, relied largely on over-provisioning and under-subscription: adding capacity as usage grew and engineering the network aggressively to achieve acceptable results. That approach worked, to a point, but it lacked predictability.

More recent Wi-Fi generations have taken a more intelligent approach, focused on delivering consistent, deterministic performance rather than best-effort outcomes. One way to think about this is in terms of bounded latency. In dense, highly utilized environments, multiple users compete for the same resources, increasing the likelihood of collisions, backoff, and retransmissions, all of which introduce variability.

Wi-Fi 6 addressed some of these challenges by enabling resource scheduling, allowing the network to use spectrum more efficiently. Wi-Fi 7 builds on that foundation with additional capabilities, including mechanisms to reserve specific time slots and support more flexible multi-resource unit operation. These enhancements allow multiple devices to transmit simultaneously, not only across different frequency resources but with the ability to assign more resources to higher-priority devices.

The result is a network that can begin to differentiate traffic based on application requirements, enabling prioritization for mission-critical connectivity and moving closer to truly predictable wireless performance. “And… I’ve yet to have a customer tell me they don’t have a mission-critical application,” said MacPherson. “Something always in the connectivity is mission-critical to them.”

One of the reasons Wi-Fi plays such a strong role in convergence is the scale of investment already taking place indoors, much of it funded by venues themselves. “There’s billions of dollars going into indoor networks and there’s billions of dollars going into the external networks. And now… you can combine those investments… to give ubiquitous access wherever you are,” he explained, adding that this connectivity is more consistent — and often more superior.

This is particularly important indoors, where 5G coverage can be difficult to deliver, and dedicated systems like distributed antenna systems (DAS) remain relatively rare — less than 5% of buildings have DAS, according to MacPherson. In many cases, Wi-Fi provides the most reliable option for maintaining service continuity. With technologies such as Passpoint and OpenRoaming, users can authenticate onto guest Wi-Fi networks using their service provider credentials, enabling a seamless experience.

Crucially, these frameworks also give operators visibility into the real-time status of the Wi-Fi network before a device connects. That insight allows operators to determine whether a given network can deliver a carrier-grade experience and make informed decisions about authentication and traffic steering. The ability to assess network quality in advance helps operators maintain control over the customer experience.

Ultimately, this comes back to predictability. Operators are reluctant to steer traffic onto networks they cannot trust or characterize. Advances introduced with Wi-Fi 7 move unlicensed connectivity closer to that level of predictability, making tighter Wi-Fi/5G convergence more viable.

“Now, when the operators hand off to Wi-Fi, they see a network that is as capable as the 5G network. It’s as capable from a deterministic standpoint. It’s as capable from a security standpoint. And it’s predictable,” said MacPherson.