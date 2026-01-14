YOU ARE AT:5GChunghwa Telecom posts record revenue and profits in 2025
Chunghwa Telecom posts record revenue and profits in 2025

Juan Pedro Tomás
Chunghwa Telecom reported that its FTTx subscribers reached 3.93 million as of the end of last year

In sum – what to know:

Record financial performance in 2025 – Revenue hit NT$236.11 billion, supported by steady telecom and ICT growth.

Mobile and broadband drive momentum – Subscriber growth, 5G migration and higher-speed broadband packages lifted ARPU and service revenues.

ICT emerges as key engine – IDC, cloud, cybersecurity and big data services delivered strong growth, boosting recurring revenue and profitability.

Taiwanese telco Chunghwa Telecom reported unaudited consolidated results for full-year 2025, delivering its strongest financial performance on record, supported by steady growth across telecom and ICT businesses.

Full-year revenue reached a historic high of NT$236.11 billion ($7.11 billion) in 2025, up 2.7% year over year. Operating income increased 3.6% to NT$48.55 billion, while net income attributable to shareholders climbed 4% to NT$38.69 billion.

For December 2025, Chunghwa posted total revenue of NT$23.26 billion, operating income of NT$3.43 billion, and net income attributable to shareholders of NT$2.68 billion.

“In 2025, we delivered outstanding financial results driven by growth across core telecom business, emerging ICT businesses, and subsidiaries’ contribution. All major financial metrics exceeded the high-end of guidance, surpassing investor’s expectation,” said Chih-Cheng Chien, chairman of Chunghwa Telecom.

Growth was underpinned by solid performance in both fixed broadband and mobile services, with revenues increasing 2.8% and 3.0% year over year, respectively. As of December 2025, total mobile subscribers reached 13.238 million, while postpaid ARPU rose 4.5% year over year to NT$582, driven by subscriber growth and 5G migration.

Fixed broadband momentum also strengthened, with FTTx subscribers reaching 3.93 million. Customers choosing packages of 300 Mbps or higher increased 13.3% year over year to 1.73 million, supporting continued revenue growth.

Meanwhile, ICT services remained a key growth engine for the Taiwanese carrier, with revenue rising 3.9% year over year, led by strong demand for IDC and cloud services, cybersecurity solutions, and big data projects. IDC and cloud services achieved double-digit growth, reinforcing the telco’s strategy of expanding recurring revenue and long-term partnerships.

In October 2024, Ericsson was awarded a 5G contract with Chunghwa Telecom with the aim of modernizing its network. At that time, the Nordic vendor noted that the contract covered a full range of Ericsson 5G RAN portfolio, including ultralight remote radios like the dual-band Radio 4490HP, which offers an estimated 54% reduction in embodied carbon footprint and over 40% lower energy usage compared to legacy products. Ericsson and Chunghwa Telecom had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost 5G technology in Taiwan. The agreement was aimed at expanding collaboration in 5G-Advanced technology, focusing on Extended Reality (XR), time-critical communication, industrial automation, 5G RedCap, AI-driven network energy-saving solutions and intelligent network operations.

