Chunghwa Telecom posts record revenue and profits in 2025

Taiwanese telco Chunghwa Telecom reported unaudited consolidated results for full-year 2025, delivering its strongest financial performance on record, supported by steady growth across telecom and ICT businesses.

Full-year revenue reached a historic high of NT$236.11 billion ($7.11 billion) in 2025, up 2.7% year over year. Operating income increased 3.6% to NT$48.55 billion, while net income attributable to shareholders climbed 4% to NT$38.69 billion.

For December 2025, Chunghwa posted total revenue of NT$23.26 billion, operating income of NT$3.43 billion, and net income attributable to shareholders of NT$2.68 billion.

“In 2025, we delivered outstanding financial results driven by growth across core telecom business, emerging ICT businesses, and subsidiaries’ contribution. All major financial metrics exceeded the high-end of guidance, surpassing investor’s expectation,” said Chih-Cheng Chien, chairman of Chunghwa Telecom.

Growth was underpinned by solid performance in both fixed broadband and mobile services, with revenues increasing 2.8% and 3.0% year over year, respectively. As of December 2025, total mobile subscribers reached 13.238 million, while postpaid ARPU rose 4.5% year over year to NT$582, driven by subscriber growth and 5G migration.

Fixed broadband momentum also strengthened, with FTTx subscribers reaching 3.93 million. Customers choosing packages of 300 Mbps or higher increased 13.3% year over year to 1.73 million, supporting continued revenue growth.

Meanwhile, ICT services remained a key growth engine for the Taiwanese carrier, with revenue rising 3.9% year over year, led by strong demand for IDC and cloud services, cybersecurity solutions, and big data projects. IDC and cloud services achieved double-digit growth, reinforcing the telco’s strategy of expanding recurring revenue and long-term partnerships.

In October 2024, Ericsson was awarded a 5G contract with Chunghwa Telecom with the aim of modernizing its network. At that time, the Nordic vendor noted that the contract covered a full range of Ericsson 5G RAN portfolio, including ultralight remote radios like the dual-band Radio 4490HP, which offers an estimated 54% reduction in embodied carbon footprint and over 40% lower energy usage compared to legacy products. Ericsson and Chunghwa Telecom had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost 5G technology in Taiwan. The agreement was aimed at expanding collaboration in 5G-Advanced technology, focusing on Extended Reality (XR), time-critical communication, industrial automation, 5G RedCap, AI-driven network energy-saving solutions and intelligent network operations.