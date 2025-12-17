TrueMetal™ and True Innovation: Jeremy Pease on Redefining Custom Infrastructure

YOU ARE AT:PodcastTrueMetal™ and True Innovation: Jeremy Pease on Redefining Custom Infrastructure

In this episode, Jeremy Pease, CEO of Hivelocity, shares how a non-traditional path from teenage tech enthusiast to data center executive led him to the forefront of edge infrastructure innovation. From skipping college to coding at Microsoft and rising through IT leadership, Jeremy’s journey reveals the power of persistence, purpose, and people-first leadership in the fast-changing world of digital infrastructure.

Today’s guest, Jeremy Pease, leads Hivelocity — a global cloud, bare metal, and colocation provider with over 50 data centers across six continents. Hivelocity delivers low-latency, high-performance infrastructure to customers in gaming, streaming, AI, and crypto validation. Jeremy offers a compelling vision of a decentralized future powered by edge deployments, built with automation, and backed by best-in-class customer service.

Jeremy breaks down the industry’s biggest challenges—from supply chain constraints to overlooked mid-market customers—and how Hivelocity solves them with custom-built infrastructure, rapid deployment, and a commitment to innovation. He shares how the company supports AI inference at the edge, enabling tools like ChatGPT to serve billions instantly around the world. He also explains the “Four C’s + E” framework—Cost, Complexity, Compliance, Customer Service, and Edge—that defines Hivelocity’s competitive edge.

With a leadership style rooted in transparency, recognition, and communication, Jeremy describes how he scales culture, develops future leaders, and maintains high standards across a 24/7 operation. His passion for growing people, his obsession with listening at every level, and his vision for inclusive infrastructure make this episode a must-listen.

From custom deployments across global regions to lessons in leadership, innovation, and infrastructure, this conversation is packed with insight for builders, operators, and anyone invested in the future of edge computing and digital infrastructure.

A seasoned executive with over 20 years in the data center and cloud hosting industry, Jeremy Pease has built a career rooted in extreme ownership and servant leadership. As the CEO of Hivelocity, he is harnessing his extensive background to guide the company toward a dominant position in the industry, targeting advancements in cloud technology, BareMetal, and retail Colo services.

A graduate with an Associate of Arts in Business from the University of Phoenix in 2008, Jeremy ascended through the ranks rapidly, becoming a COO before the age of 40 and later a CEO before turning 50.

In his initial prominent role as Chief Operating Officer at Contegix, Jeremy built the company’s first product catalog and forged a strong partner network. Following this, he served as the COO at Aptum, overseeing global operations and introducing innovative product solutions. His career path later took him to DataBank, where, in his capacity as Senior Vice President of Managed Services, he revitalized the company’s revenue streams and managed its complex integrations.

Describing his career in three words as “hard work realized,” Jeremy’s leadership at Colohouse is defined by an internal culture built on servant leadership, transparency, and a commitment to client satisfaction, fostering Colohouse’s continued growth in the market.”

Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women's Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO's 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine's inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY's Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

