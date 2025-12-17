TrueMetal™ and True Innovation: Jeremy Pease on Redefining Custom Infrastructure

In this episode, Jeremy Pease, CEO of Hivelocity, shares how a non-traditional path from teenage tech enthusiast to data center executive led him to the forefront of edge infrastructure innovation. From skipping college to coding at Microsoft and rising through IT leadership, Jeremy’s journey reveals the power of persistence, purpose, and people-first leadership in the fast-changing world of digital infrastructure.

Today’s guest, Jeremy Pease, leads Hivelocity — a global cloud, bare metal, and colocation provider with over 50 data centers across six continents. Hivelocity delivers low-latency, high-performance infrastructure to customers in gaming, streaming, AI, and crypto validation. Jeremy offers a compelling vision of a decentralized future powered by edge deployments, built with automation, and backed by best-in-class customer service.

Jeremy breaks down the industry’s biggest challenges—from supply chain constraints to overlooked mid-market customers—and how Hivelocity solves them with custom-built infrastructure, rapid deployment, and a commitment to innovation. He shares how the company supports AI inference at the edge, enabling tools like ChatGPT to serve billions instantly around the world. He also explains the “Four C’s + E” framework—Cost, Complexity, Compliance, Customer Service, and Edge—that defines Hivelocity’s competitive edge.

With a leadership style rooted in transparency, recognition, and communication, Jeremy describes how he scales culture, develops future leaders, and maintains high standards across a 24/7 operation. His passion for growing people, his obsession with listening at every level, and his vision for inclusive infrastructure make this episode a must-listen.

From custom deployments across global regions to lessons in leadership, innovation, and infrastructure, this conversation is packed with insight for builders, operators, and anyone invested in the future of edge computing and digital infrastructure.