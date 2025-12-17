TrueMetal™ and True Innovation: Jeremy Pease on Redefining Custom Infrastructure

In this episode, Jeremy Pease, CEO of Hivelocity, shares how a non-traditional path from teenage tech enthusiast to data center executive led him to the forefront of edge infrastructure innovation. From skipping college to coding at Microsoft and rising through IT leadership, Jeremy’s journey reveals the power of persistence, purpose, and people-first leadership in the fast-changing world of digital infrastructure.
Today’s guest, Jeremy Pease, leads Hivelocity — a global cloud, bare metal, and colocation provider with over 50 data centers across six continents. Hivelocity delivers low-latency, high-performance infrastructure to customers in gaming, streaming, AI, and crypto validation. Jeremy offers a compelling vision of a decentralized future powered by edge deployments, built with automation, and backed by best-in-class customer service.
Jeremy breaks down the industry’s biggest challenges—from supply chain constraints to overlooked mid-market customers—and how Hivelocity solves them with custom-built infrastructure, rapid deployment, and a commitment to innovation. He shares how the company supports AI inference at the edge, enabling tools like ChatGPT to serve billions instantly around the world. He also explains the “Four C’s + E” framework—Cost, Complexity, Compliance, Customer Service, and Edge—that defines Hivelocity’s competitive edge.
With a leadership style rooted in transparency, recognition, and communication, Jeremy describes how he scales culture, develops future leaders, and maintains high standards across a 24/7 operation. His passion for growing people, his obsession with listening at every level, and his vision for inclusive infrastructure make this episode a must-listen.
From custom deployments across global regions to lessons in leadership, innovation, and infrastructure, this conversation is packed with insight for builders, operators, and anyone invested in the future of edge computing and digital infrastructure.
Watch The Podcast:
Listen to the Podcast:
About
A seasoned executive with over 20 years in the data center and cloud hosting industry, Jeremy Pease has built a career rooted in extreme ownership and servant leadership. As the CEO of Hivelocity, he is harnessing his extensive background to guide the company toward a dominant position in the industry, targeting advancements in cloud technology, BareMetal, and retail Colo services.
A graduate with an Associate of Arts in Business from the University of Phoenix in 2008, Jeremy ascended through the ranks rapidly, becoming a COO before the age of 40 and later a CEO before turning 50.
In his initial prominent role as Chief Operating Officer at Contegix, Jeremy built the company’s first product catalog and forged a strong partner network. Following this, he served as the COO at Aptum, overseeing global operations and introducing innovative product solutions. His career path later took him to DataBank, where, in his capacity as Senior Vice President of Managed Services, he revitalized the company’s revenue streams and managed its complex integrations.
Describing his career in three words as “hard work realized,” Jeremy’s leadership at Colohouse is defined by an internal culture built on servant leadership, transparency, and a commitment to client satisfaction, fostering Colohouse’s continued growth in the market.”