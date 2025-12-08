Viavi partners with India-based QNu Labs in quantum security push

The deal will see the two companies co-develop test cases, validation standards, and deployment frameworks, laying the foundation for quantum-safe communications

Viavi inks deal with QNu Labs: Viavi Solutions and India-based QNu Labs are collaborating to deepen push for quantum security.

Preserving critical infrastructure in the quantum world: The partnership will focus on the two companies defining testing standards and creating blueprints to guide deployment of quantum-safe technologies.

Future roadmap: The partnership that encourages open collaboration on quantum safety is expected to eventually lead to a global industry consortium.

In a year defined by early quantum breakthroughs and an emerging quantum arms race between the biggest tech companies, coming up with ways to fend off the existential threats posed by the technology has been as critical as fighting the climate crisis. Viavi announced last week that it is entering a strategic partnership with QNu Labs, ramping up its push for quantum security.

QNu Labs, a deep tech product company based out of Bangalore, India, is focused on developing next-gen security solutions addressing the future dangers of quantum computing. The company offers several products to that end including a quantum security platform, a quantum-safe messaging and collaboration tool, and a quantum-safe VPN and secure tunnel system.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly develop quantum security and network intelligence solutions that would ensure resilience and reliability in systems and architectures at the optical layer, in what is believed to be the “first phase in the creation of a global industry consortium,” calling for open collaboration on quantum-safe communications.

As part of the collaboration, the partners will create test cases, certifications, and badging mechanisms for quantum technologies like quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum random number generation (QRNG), and advanced post-quantum cryptography (PQC) — that will help companies move faster in the direction of quantum-safe communications.

The partnership, Viavi said, will also focus on developing solution frameworks and reference architectures for deploying quantum technologies to enable enterprises, telco operators, banking, aerospace, defense, government, and research organizations to migrate from classical security architectures to quantum-resilient systems that can stand up to future risks.

“Quantum-safe communications is no longer a distant goal but instead an urgent need. Trusted partners that offer innovation and deep expertise are essential for successful and secure quantum networks, and VIAVI is uniquely positioned by combining decades of leadership in fiber optics with advanced quantum research,” said Sameh Yamany, chief technology officer at Viavi, in a statement.

Additionally, the architectures will also establish functional and performance testing standards, and include approaches to implementation of quantum-safe algorithms across the core, RAN, transport, edge and cloud network — enabling compatibility with both classical and hybrid quantum infrastructures.

Early quantum developments promise blazing speeds and endless possibilities — but they have also shown that classical security algorithms are not immune to quantum threats. Quantum algorithms like Shor’s and Grover’s have the potential to break public-key encryptions, compromising government, finance, healthcare and energy infrastructures in a blink. Scientists believe that large-scale implementation can usher a torrent of malicious attacks like “harvest now, decrypt later”, and denial of service (DDoS) — a future ominously referred to as Q-Day.

The National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST) currently leads efforts for development and standardization of PQC. Viavi and QNu’s alliance will further push for a coordinated approach worldwide for aligning with recommendations of NIST, ETSI and other international bodies, fostering joint and open research work on quantum-readiness.