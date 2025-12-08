The potential acquisition targets a massive portfolio of AI data centers

In sum – what we know:

A major AI play for SoftBank – SoftBank is in active talks to acquire DigitalBridge Group and take the New York-listed firm private, potentially within weeks.

– SoftBank is in active talks to acquire DigitalBridge Group and take the New York-listed firm private, potentially within weeks. Strategic focus for the future of tech – The acquisition would grant SoftBank control over $108 billion in assets under management, centered on the digital infrastructure powering AI.

– The acquisition would grant SoftBank control over $108 billion in assets under management, centered on the digital infrastructure powering AI. DigitalBridge offers scale and leverage – DigitalBridge could provide SoftBank a ready-made platform to meet exploding AI compute demand without building one from scratch.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, SoftBank is in active discussions to acquire DigitalBridge, a firm that specializes in digital infrastructure assets. The deal, which could come together within the coming weeks, would take DigitalBridge private and grant SoftBank control over approximately $108 billion in assets under management — a portfolio heavily weighted toward data centers and other infrastructure critical to AI workloads.

The potential acquisition highlights SoftBank’s broader ambitions in AI. Sure, DigitalBridge is buying up other assets, like network infrastructure, but the big play for SoftBank is clearly in AI. Under founder Masayoshi Son, SoftBank has made sweeping bets on AI-adjacent companies and infrastructure, viewing the technology as the defining investment opportunity of the coming decade. A successful acquisition of DigitalBridge would mark a significant escalation of that strategy, giving SoftBank direct exposure to the physical layer of AI — the data centers where training and inference actually take place.

The deal

According to the Bloomberg report, discussions between SoftBank and DigitalBridge are ongoing — however the report notes the deal could materialize in the coming weeks. DigitalBridge shares surged as much as 35 percent following news of the talks, trading at $12.63 at the time of reporting. The stock had previously declined 13 percent over the course of 2025, reflecting broader volatility in the digital infrastructure investment space.

DigitalBridge operates as a global investment manager focused on digital infrastructure, with data centers forming the core of its portfolio. The firm manages capital on behalf of institutional investors and has positioned itself as a key financier behind the buildout of compute capacity worldwide. Taking DigitalBridge private would allow SoftBank to consolidate those assets under its own umbrella, streamlining decision-making and potentially accelerating deployment of new capacity.

Why DigitalBridge?

DigitalBridge has emerged as one of the most active players in the data center investment landscape, an asset class that has become increasingly strategic as AI workloads continue to scale. The company reported over 2.6 GW of data center leasing volumes in Q3 2025 alone, a figure fueled by multibillion-dollar development contracts tied directly to the explosive growth in AI computing.

That scale matters. Data centers have evolved from commodity infrastructure into a bottleneck for frontier AI development. The largest model developers, like OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and others, are racing to secure capacity, and the firms that control that capacity now wield significant leverage. DigitalBridge’s portfolio spans multiple geographies and includes relationships with hyperscalers and enterprise customers alike, making it an attractive target for any investor seeking exposure to AI-driven infrastructure demand.

For SoftBank, acquiring DigitalBridge would mean gaining access to a ready-made platform for scaling data center investments without building one from scratch. Rather than competing for individual assets, SoftBank would inherit a diversified portfolio and an established team with deep expertise in digital infrastructure transactions.

SoftBank’s rationale

Masayoshi Son has made no secret of his conviction that artificial intelligence will reshape the global economy. SoftBank’s investment history reflects that thesis, from its early stake in Arm Holdings to its more recent involvement in AI-focused startups and infrastructure plays. But owning equity in AI companies is different from owning the physical infrastructure those companies depend on. The DigitalBridge deal would shift SoftBank closer to the latter.

The timing aligns with record levels of investment in AI infrastructure across the industry. Hyperscalers are locking in chip supply years in advance, and data center capacity is being absorbed almost as quickly as it can be built. In that environment, control over compute infrastructure has become a form of strategic leverage.

By taking DigitalBridge private, SoftBank would gain the flexibility to deploy capital more aggressively, potentially expanding existing facilities or funding new developments in regions where AI demand is outpacing supply. The move also fits with a broader pattern of consolidation in the data center sector, as investors seek scale and integration amid rising construction costs and intensifying competition for power and land.

Whether the deal closes remains to be seen. But if it does, it would be a clear signal that SoftBank intends to be more than a passive investor in the AI boom.