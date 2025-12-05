The N99xxD-Series supports wideband signal analysis to take on some of the most challenging RF environments

In sum — what to know:



Keysight touts new RF analyzer: Keysight rolled out the new N99xxD-Series FieldFox handheld analyzers with wideband signal analysis capabilities of RF environments.

Powered with AI/ML: The new analyzers tap AI/ML algorithms to deliver lab-grade precision in the field and reduced time-to-resolution.

A full suite: The series includes 14 models offering coverage of up to 54 GHz.

We are in the homestretch of 2025, but the market ain’t slowing down for that. Keysight just announced a new set of handheld RF analyzers. The N99xxD-Series, with 120-MHz IQ streaming and field-to-lab workflow, promises “gap-free” capture and lab-grade precision out in the field.

The D-Series builds on Keysight’s FieldFox family of portable analyzers that the company positions for routine maintenance of the most demanding work environments.

Running on a Linux-based OS, the new iteration allows engineers to record, stream, and replay real-world event using high-speed 10 GbE data transfers, cutting down analysis time and time-to-resolution.

“FieldFox D-Series works as a complete spectrum management system…capture, analyze, and act on wideband signals in one unified, field-ready workflow,” said Kelly Loula, product expert, Keysight.

Today’s RF environments span interational borders, stretching from civil societies to remote military bases. With new cellular, satellite and radio links deployed continually, explosion of IoT and connected devices, and physical propagation complexities, the RF landscape presents many challenges including but not limited to packed airwaves, intermittent emitters — and worst of all, obstructed visibility.

Issues like transient radar bursts, intermittent interference from satellite uplinks or 5G systems, spoofed or unauthorized transmissions, and low-power emitters, can affect the health of transmissions, leading to consequences ranging from small streaming disruptions to loss of lives.

With traditional handheld analyzers providing narrow bandwidth views, engineers risk missing fast, weak, and deceptive radio signals that are hard to catch.

“Without wideband capture, unified workflows, and geolocation tools, these signals are hard to detect, classify, and locate in time,” Loula said.

The D-Series bypasses these with end-to-end gap-free capture in a continous workflow. One of the highlights of the N99xxD-Series is ML-based signal classification that enables automated identification, a feature that can be unlocked when paired with Keysight Spectrum Management Software.

“The system uses wideband IQ data, high-resolution spectrograms, and pattern-recognition algorithms to distinguish signal types across 120 MHz of IQ bandwidth and reduce manual sorting and accelerate classification decisions. These machine learning tools help engineers cut through noise, identify interference sources faster, and spend less time manually reviewing complex datasets,” she said.

Here’s how it works. As it captures data from the environment, the information is fed into the Keysight Spectrum Management Software which allows RF engineers to classify signals, view occupancy and run advanced IQ analysis on the data.

As the signals are identified, their sources are detected with built-in GPS-enabled direction finding and remote receiver control. Engineers can then deploy portable test sites or mobile units to monitor, locate, and mitigate interference.

The D-series comprises 14 microwave and spectrum models covering up to 54 GHz and support for over 25 software-defined applications.