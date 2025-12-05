Synergetics.ai and Tcell partner up for agentic AI

Deal focuses on creating “Digital Twins” for 3 million subscribers and automating enterprise financial and support operations

In sum – what we know:

A first-in-region deal – Synergetics.ai and Tcell formalized a strategic deal on December 2, 2025, with financial terms undisclosed.

– Synergetics.ai and Tcell formalized a strategic deal on December 2, 2025, with financial terms undisclosed. Internal and external – Tcell hopes to reduce churn and increase average subscriber revenue, on top of offering Synergetics’ services to customers.

– Tcell hopes to reduce churn and increase average subscriber revenue, on top of offering Synergetics’ services to customers. The core tech – The integration centers on Synergetics’ AgentWorks platform and “Digital Twin” capabilities for Tcell’s approximately 3 million subscribers.

Synergetics.ai and Tcell, a Tajikistan-based telecom operator, have announced a strategic partnership that could be amongst the first of its kind — a deal that will see the two deploy autonomous AI agents in the Central Asian telecommunications market. The deal will integrate Synergetics’ AgentWorks platform across Tcell’s consumer and enterprise operations.

The deal

Synergetics.ai is a Santa Ana-based AI platform company focused on what it calls the “Agent Economy” – a model built around autonomous digital agents that facilitate transactions and interactions between consumers, enterprises, and creators. Tcell, for its part, operates as a major telecommunications provider in Tajikistan with roughly 3 million subscribers.

Tcell’s leadership has framed the partnership as a “generational shift” for the telecom industry, with the primary business objectives being a reduction in subscriber churn and improvements to Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). Both metrics represent persistent challenges for telecom operators globally, and if successful, it’s very likely we’ll see more deals like this.

Who is Synergetics?

Synergetics operates AgentWorks, a full-stack platform designed for agent commerce. The platform includes several core components: Synergy Wallet for transactions, an Agent Marketplace for discovering and deploying agents, and a Seller Portal for creators and developers. Underpinning the system is Synergetics’ AgentTalk protocol, which enables autonomous agent creation, orchestration, payments, and communication at scale.

The company positions itself at the intersection of AI-driven commerce and autonomous digital agents, connecting consumer demand with creator supply through what it describes as the emerging agent economy. Rather than building specific AI applications, Synergetics provides the infrastructure layer for others to create, manage, and monetize autonomous agents.

Plans for Tcell

On the consumer side, Tcell subscribers will gain access to the Agent Marketplace, where they can create and manage their own “Digital Twins” – intelligent digital representations capable of handling transactions, making recommendations, and delivering personalized experiences. Users will be able to interact with and transact through these Digital Twins directly from their mobile devices.

The enterprise deployment is equally ambitious. Tcell plans to integrate Synergetics’ Agentic AI platform across its internal operations, including customer service, financial operations, and sales and marketing. The AI agents are designed to improve organizational efficiency and accuracy while enhancing the overall customer experience.

A future of telco AI

The partnership offers a template for how telecommunications operators might evolve their service offerings in an AI-driven landscape. Several product categories are likely to emerge from this type of integration.

AI-powered service agents represent the most immediate application – autonomous systems capable of handling billing inquiries, technical support, and account management without human intervention. Beyond customer service, the Digital Twin marketplace creates potential for subscribers to monetize or customize their digital counterparts, opening new revenue streams based on tokenized interaction services.

Internally, telecom operators could deploy predictive customer intelligence tools that use agent technology to forecast churn, optimize ARPU, and identify upsell opportunities. AI-driven personalization programs could build stickier, habits-based user behaviors that reduce subscriber attrition.

Whether other telecom operators pursue similar partnerships remains to be seen, but in an industry notorious for customer churn, it makes perfect sense for AI to step in to predict and help reduce that churn.