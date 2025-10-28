YOU ARE AT:5GTelefónica expands 5G coverage to 94% of Spain’s population
Telefonica
Image: RCR Wireless News

Telefónica expands 5G coverage to 94% of Spain’s population

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GCarriersNetworks

Telefónica has installed nodes in over 5,000 municipalities, with nearly 3,000 featuring high-performance nodes operating in the 3.5 GHz band

In sum – what to know:

Nationwide 5G – Telefónica’s 5G service now spans 5,700 municipalities, covering more than 94% of Spain’s population through a combination of 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands.

5G SA leadership – The operator’s 5G SA network enhances speed, latency, and features like network slicing and edge computing for business and public-sector applications.

Rural and urban strength – Telefónica’s dual-band strategy improves both high-speed performance and deep coverage, including rural and indoor environments.

Spanish telco Telefónica said its 5G network now covers more than 94% of the population across 5,700 municipalities in Spain. In a release, the telco noted its 5G network, which includes both 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz spectrum bands, marks the country’s most extensive 5G deployment to date.

At the beginning of the year, the telco provided 5G coverage in more than 90% of the country’s population.

The operator has installed nodes in more than 5,000 municipalities, with nearly 3,000 featuring high-performance nodes operating in the 3.5 GHz band — an increase of 1,000 since March. This frequency delivers ultra-fast speeds of over 2 Gbps and very low latency, supporting advanced services for residential and business users, the telco said.

Telefónica has also expanded its 700 MHz network, now active in 5,000 municipalities. This lower-frequency band enhances indoor and wide-area coverage, ensuring stronger connectivity in rural zones, highways, and enclosed spaces, it added.

The company’s 5G network now runs on 5G Standalone (SA) technology, which uses a fully native 5G infrastructure. This allows for faster data speeds, lower latency, and advanced capabilities such as network slicing and edge computing — key features for industries, logistics, and smart city applications.

Telefónica said it has been testing 5G SA capabilities for several years, including Spain’s first 5G network slicing service for enterprises.

Movistar, which is part of telecom group Telefonica, had launched 5G SA coverage in Spain in July 2023.

Movistar initially launched 5G SA  in 11 Spanish cities: Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Seville, Palma de Mallorca, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Ávila, Segovia, Castellón, El Ferrol, and Vigo.

Previous article
Research note: The other AI — authentic intuition
Next article
GSMA Case Study: How GSMA Device Check provides Alomobile’s customers with confidence in their second hand devices

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats