Evaluating multifamily telecom consultants (Analyst Angle)

When property owners sign connectivity deals worth millions, who’s really looking out for their interests? The multifamily telecom consulting world operates largely in the shadows — a complex ecosystem of advisors, lawyers, and intermediaries whose influence shapes every fiber strand and wireless access point in America’s apartment buildings.

Our recent Property Owners’ Telecom Strategy & Sentiment Survey revealed that only 29% of property owners recommend their current ISPs. But who should property owners and asset managers trust when it comes to their telecom consultants?

A crowded and confusing landscape

The consulting field serving multifamily properties has grown rapidly over the past decade, becoming a highly profitable sector.. Traditional telecom consultants like Brooks BTA compete with tech-forward firms like Connext Strategies and Leading Edge Design Group. Legal specialists such as DavisCraig offer their own approach, while emerging hybrids like Property Connect Advisors and RealtyCom claim full-service expertise. And new entrants continue to arrive, promising to disrupt established players with fresh approaches and modern technology expertise.

But not all consultants are created equal, and the differences matter enormously to your bottom line. Some function more as sales channels than independent advisors. Business models vary wildly — success fees, retainers, referral relationships, even dual revenue streams where consultants get paid by both owners AND providers. And the gap between marketing promises and actual deliverables can be substantial.

Here’s the deeper problem: Property owners and asset managers lack independent, comprehensive information about the consultants advising them. And many of them don’t know what they don’t know.

Consultants are accustomed to evaluating providers and properties — but they’re not used to being evaluated themselves by an objective third party. The result is a significant knowledge gap that leaves property owners making critical decisions about advisors without the benchmarking data or comparative analysis they need.

Five questions every property owner should be asking

We’re conducting in-depth research into the multifamily telecom consulting industry, and we’re uncovering answers to questions that property owners should be asking but often don’t:

1. How do different consultants actually get compensated — and whose interests do these business models really serve?

Referral fees from providers? Success fees based on revenue share? Retainers? The compensation model fundamentally shapes the advice you receive, yet many consultants aren’t transparent about how they’re paid or by whom.

2. What services do consultants really provide beyond closing the initial deal?

Some consultants disappear after contract signing. Others offer lifecycle support through design, implementation, monitoring, and technology refresh cycles. What’s the difference in outcomes between transactional brokers and strategic advisors?

3. Who are the major players — both established and emerging — and how do they actually differ in expertise and approach?

From traditional telecom consultants to technology specialists to legal experts to new market entrants, the consulting landscape spans multiple disciplines and business models. Which firms excel at what, how are newcomers disrupting established players, and how do you match consultant expertise to your specific property needs?

4. How do you quantify the ROI of engaging a consultant versus handling connectivity in-house?

What value do consultants actually deliver — reduced costs, higher NOI, improved resident satisfaction, risk mitigation? And when does it make financial sense to pay for outside expertise versus managing connectivity decisions internally?

5. What are the red flags that signal a consultant has conflicts of interest or outdated expertise?

From undisclosed provider relationships to technology blind spots, what warning signs should property owners watch for? And conversely, what hallmarks distinguish genuinely independent, forward-thinking consultants?

Our ongoing research

We’re currently surveying consulting firms across the spectrum — from established market leaders to emerging challengers — using detailed questionnaires that cover everything from business models and service offerings to technology roadmaps and case study outcomes.

Companies covered include: BBCG, Brooks BTA, Broadband Consulting Services (BCS), Connext Strategies, Infinisys, Leading Edge Design Group, Morcom, Peakmade / Redpoint Connect, Property Connect Advisors, RealPage / Henry Pye, RealtyCom, WhiteSpace, and Managedwifi.net

Our forthcoming report will examine both the industry’s veterans and its newcomers, analyzing how traditional players are adapting and whether new entrants are truly delivering differentiated value or simply repackaging familiar services.

This research addresses a critical knowledge gap.

Consultants routinely evaluate ISPs, technology vendors, and property infrastructure — but property owners and asset managers have had no independent third-party analysis of the consultants themselves. Our report provides the comparative framework and objective assessment that property decision-makers need to select advisors with confidence.

“ Property Owners’ Guide to Telecom Consultants in Multifamily Real Estate“ will be the first comprehensive analysis of an industry that influences billions in connectivity infrastructure decisions.

The research will expose how this industry really works and help property owners make smarter decisions about who they trust with their connectivity strategy.

