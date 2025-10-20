Jio claims 5G now accounts for approximately 50% of its overall wireless traffic, as its Q4 numbers rocket – by more than 20 million in the quarter.

In sum – what to know:

5G drives network load – Half of Jio’s total wireless traffic now runs on 5G, showing rapid customer migration across India’s largest telecom operator.

Revenue and broadband growth – Jio Platform’s net profit rose 12.8% to $839 million, with AirFiber reaching 9.5 million users and fixed broadband exceeding 23 million premises.

Indian carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm ended last quarter (September 30) with 234 million 5G subscribers – up from 213 million at the end of June this year, and from 170 million at the end of last year. The company also said 5G now accounts for approximately 50% of its overall wireless traffic.

At the end of September, Jio reached the milestone of over 23 million connected premises with fixed broadband. Also, JioAirFiber is now the largest FWA service globally with a subscriber base of nearly 9.5 million, the company said. Jio’s total mobile subscribers base increased 5.8% from a year earlier to 506.4 million.

Jio Platforms, the holding company of Reliance Jio, booked a 12.8% increase in net profit to INR73.8 billion ($839.5 million) in the three months ending September 30. Total revenue climbed 14.9% to INR426.5 billion.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, confirmed in August that the long-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Reliance Jio Platforms will take place in the first half of 2026, with preparations already underway.

The listing, expected to be one of India’s largest ever, could raise around $6 billion at a valuation near $112 billion, unlocking significant shareholder value and elevating Jio’s position in global capital markets.

The announcement follows months of speculation. In July, reports suggested Jio had delayed its IPO beyond 2025 to bolster revenue and user growth before going public. Analysts currently value the digital and telecom giant at more than $100 billion.

In October 2024, the company admitted it was taking a measured approach to 5G investments due to low utilization and delayed monetization, instead focusing on upgrading its 4G users to 5G. Sources close to equipment suppliers estimated Jio’s 5G network utilization at just 15%, though company insiders insisted usage was more than double that figure.

A Jio spokesperson confirmed that future 5G investments will be tied to demand, underscoring the company’s cautious stance. Jio achieved nationwide 5G coverage in September 2024, less than two years after launching services.