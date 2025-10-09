Vietnam unlocks ‘golden’ spectrum  for 6G, Wi-Fi 7

The 3.4–3.560 GHz and 6.425–7.125 GHz bands are now reserved for IMT, according to the new plan unveiled by the Government of Vietnam

In sum – what to know:

Vietnam opens 6G-ready spectrum – The country’s new radio frequency plan unlocks prime mid- and low-band spectrum for 5G, 6G, and Wi-Fi 7 applications.

Satellite expansion gains ground – The Ka band and new LEO/NGSO allocations pave the way for expanded Vinasat capacity and Starlink-style systems.

Flexible policy for innovation – Shared use of 700–900 MHz bands promotes efficient spectrum management and diverse tech development.

Vietnam has approved a new national radio frequency master plan, opening the country’s “golden spectrum” for 6G, Wi-Fi 7, and satellite Internet, according to local press reports.

Built upon the latest international commitments from the 2023 World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23), the plan updates 65 frequency bands, aligning Vietnam’s spectrum roadmap with global standards and ensuring readiness for next-generation technologies.

The new framework designates key spectrum ranges for 5G, 6G, and Wi-Fi 7. The 3.4–3.560 GHz and 6.425–7.125 GHz bands are now reserved for IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications), according to the new plan

The 3.400–3.560 GHz band, once used for Vinasat satellites, has been reassigned to mobile broadband — a move mirroring spectrum policies across Europe and Asia. Meanwhile, the 6.425–7.125 GHz range is being prepared early to ensure Vietnam keeps pace with global 6G deployment.

Meanwhile, the 600 MHz band, newly freed by the shutdown of terrestrial digital TV, is now reserved for mobile use. This spectrum band is well-suited for national 5G and 6G rollouts, particularly in rural and remote areas, the report added.

Also, the 5.925–6.425 GHz band is allocated to Wi-Fi 6E/7, aligning with global trends toward high-capacity, unlicensed spectrum use.

The plan also boosts the country’s satellite ambitions, as the Ka band is designated for new Vinasat geostationary satellites, enhancing satellite communication capacity and supporting Vietnam’s space strategy through 2030, the report added.

The 700/800/900 MHz bands will now be flexibly shared among mobile and other wireless communication services, according to the new plan. This hybrid approach maximizes spectrum efficiency and supports diverse innovation use cases.

Last month, Vietnamese telco VNPT has secured the 700 MHz frequency band for VND 1.99 trillion ($82.9 million).

Following two rounds of bidding, the telco secured the so-called B1-B1’ block, which covers the 703–713 MHz/758–768 MHz band. The original starting price for the block was VND 1.955 trillion, according to the report.

State-run carrier Viettel Group, which secured the adjacent B2-B2′ band (713–723 MHz/768–778 MHz) in a May auction, was excluded from bidding on the current blocks.

Viettel’s 700 MHz license will be valid for 15 years and will be used to support both 4G and 5G connectivity, including Internet of Things (IoT) applications such as smart cities, precision agriculture, and intelligent transportation systems, according to previous reports.

Viettel noted that the newly acquired spectrum will support its goal of reaching 99% population coverage across Vietnam by 2030. Viettel also plans to deploy over 20,000 5G base stations during 2025.