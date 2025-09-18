Kagan: Mark Zuckerberg is creating ‘secret list’ of top AI talent (Analyst Angle)

What does this means for you and your career in the new AI world?

During a recent speech, I mentioned the “secret list.” That quickly captured the attention and the imagination of the group. This list is made up of the top AI talent in the United States and the world. It is being compiled by Mark Zuckerberg of Meta. And you can be that if he is creating his own list, other top CEOs must be doing the same thing.

Let’s take a closer look at these secret lists. At why it is important and how it will not only impact and transform the giants of the industry, but will also transform the entire industry. This list will also impact you are your career as well.

As I advise senior-level executives staring down their next moves in the growing AI battle, I recognize some are more solid in their plans and strategies than others.

Today, only a small group of top talent is on the secret AI list

The list is full of Artificial Intelligence researchers, creators, researchers and more. And as important as it is today, as AI continues to grow and to change, it will continue to expand in importance.

AI is growing and changing faster than any other industry we have ever seen. That’s a great growth opportunity for the industry, for companies and for individuals. That being siad, it is also an incredible challenge.

While all companies are in this new AI space, some will do better than others. It depends on the ideas and thinking. The strategy and commitment.

May I suggest this list works both ways. As you are considering which company to partner with and work with going forward, doesn’t it make sense to be with one which is also thinking about growth in new ways?

So, the challenge for everyone is to determine who will be top among AI leaders.

Recently, my respect for Zuckerberg has grown

In recent years, I have started to deveop a new respect for Mark Zuckerberg that continues to grow. He has wrestled with countless new ideas which have transformed our world both for better and for worse. Some turn into giants, while others have not. While Facebook and Instagram are two winners, changing their name to Meta, which is short for Metaverse, not so much.

This is an illustration of how difficult it is to know whats just around the corner. The focus is changing. Suddenly, every company needs AI talent for their next chapter.

Some will get the right people. Others will not. Much of their success depends on the AI talent they find and their strategy forward. What I am saying is two companies with the same right idea will have different results.

That means top workers in AI talent today have a competitive advantage. There are few workers and a vast multitude of companies who want to be leaders in this new space. The good news is salaries and benefits are very significant for some of these individuals.

Execs need to find the best AI talent to grow the company

Senior leadership is growing. Just like the CEO, CMO and CFO, the CaiO or Chief AI Officer is new and very important. Some know more than others. Some will excel more than others. Still, plenty will fail, turning left rather than right at a critical juncture. The challenge is to accurately determine the level of success of each.

So, where does this workforce of tomorrow come from? Some are trained by others they work with. Some are trained in universities, while others get certified taking courses.

Make sure you are learning from the best

Plus, keep in mind that AI training will be a continual process. What is hot today will fade tomorrow and be replaced by newer versions of the technology. AI has become a catch-all phrase, but not all AI is created equal. With multiple levels and use cases, it’s also the fastest-growing technology ever to impact society.

All that being said, AI talent can come from a variety of not so obvious areas.

AI growth today is like iPhone and Android 20 years ago

This is similar to almost 20 years ago when Apple introduced the first iPhone and Google the first Android.

Over the past two decades smartphone technology and apps have touched each and every one of us in different ways. Going forward, this change continues for people, workers, customers, companies, business opportunities and next generations of business. AI is like the iPhone and Android smartphone market on steroids.

Where do you stand in this rapid and major transformation of our world? Are you still playing the game based on old rules, or are you becoming a new leader in this new AI space?

Do you stand out from the crowd, or do you blend in? This is an important question for obvious reasons. As AI cancels the need for many jobs, some will remain. Position yourself as a leader in your space. We all need to think in terms of tomorrow, not yesterday.

Speaking with corporate leaders, investors, customers, and workers

I enjoy visiting with companies and their people. Asking questions and posing ideas to their workers and customers, talking about AI and the revolution that is just starting to change everything.

We did this together two decades ago with the iPhone, Android and smartphone apps, and we are doing it again today. We are still on the early steps into this new journey. We must all be educated and learn what is coming next. We need to do this before our competition does.

One important question only you can answer is how do you position yourself as important enough to hang onto?

Wireless, telecom, pay TV, streaming, broadband, and more all going AI

We’ve been through this before. What have we learned which we can use today? How you react to this new growth opportunity will be the key to your success in the future.

Every industry will transform with AI. And the amount of that transformation will only continue to grow and expand. Companies will still need some workers, but perhaps fewer than in the past. This is your challenge. To make yourself stand out on the short-list of workers companies must keep.

While AI may be the next, big thing, and while there is so much being written about the topic from many different angles, the truth is that today there is just a small list of top AI talent to build the industry and your company. Make sure you are tuned in and are on the right growth track.