Transitioning from Affirmed Networks: How telecom providers can unlock new opportunities via 5G core solutions (Reader Forum)

Affirmed Networks’ platform shutdown is pushing telecoms to modernize strategies and support bandwidth-intensive applications

As someone who has worked closely with telecom and mobile operators navigating core network transitions, I have witnessed the urgency and complexity of adapting to rapidly new technology platforms.

The telecom industry stands at a critical juncture, with 5G adoption fueling demand for agile, scalable, and cost-efficient core solutions. Yet the recent sunsetting of Affirmed Networks’ 4G/5G core platforms introduces both challenges and opportunities — it compels telecom providers to rethink their technology strategy and modernize their networks to support a broad range of bandwidth-intensive applications that are driving the market.

As some vendors exit the mobile core application space to focus on infrastructure or AI-driven initiatives, operators must reassess their strategies to ensure uninterrupted service, scalability, and future-readiness. This article explores the implications of these changes and outlines key considerations for telecom executives and infrastructure teams navigating this transition.

The changing landscape of 5G core solutions

The 5G core is the backbone of next-generation networks, enabling low-latency, high-throughput services like network slicing, IoT, and private enterprise networks. However, the market for these solutions is undergoing significant disruption.

It has been widely reported that Microsoft will discontinue support for the Affirmed Networks suite of 4G/5G core applications, affecting operators worldwide. Microsoft is focusing on infrastructure support and abandoning applications development. This sunsetting leaves customers — ranging from Tier-1 operators to regional providers — with the need to consider alternatives to support their network cores. The affected platforms, which include virtual evolved packet cores (vEPC), standalone 5G cores, and orchestration tools, are integral to supporting millions of subscribers and enterprise use cases.

Operators now face the challenge of replacing these systems while maintaining service continuity, optimizing costs, and preparing for future 5G advancements like standalone (SA) architectures and ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC).

Strategic considerations for transitioning to new core solutions

To navigate this transition effectively, telecom service providers need to prioritize the following:

Evaluate Cloud-Native Architectures: The shift to cloud-native, microservices-based cores is non-negotiable for 5G scalability. Modern solutions leverage containerized designs and open APIs to deliver flexibility across multi-vendor environments. Providers should seek platforms that support hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, ensuring compatibility with existing infrastructure while enabling future-proof scalability. Prioritize Cost Efficiency: Legacy core solutions often carry high capital (CAPEX) and operational (OPEX) budgets. Newer platforms can reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), with OPEX cut significantly through automation and streamlined orchestration. Achieving cost savings and efficiencies is critical for operators competing in price-sensitive markets or investing in private 5G networks for enterprises. Ensure Seamless Migration: Transitioning from a sunsetted platform requires careful planning to avoid service disruptions. Solutions with modular designs and vendor-agnostic integration capabilities can accelerate deployment, reducing rollout times from months to days. Direct access to engineering support from vendors can further streamline migrations, especially for smaller operators or MVNOs. Focus on Use Case Flexibility: The right core solution should support diverse use cases, from high-density consumer networks to low-latency enterprise applications. Features like 3GPP-compliant network slicing, real-time analytics, and private LTE/5G capabilities are essential for operators targeting IoT, Industry 4.0, or smart city deployments. Assess Vendor Agility: The vendor landscape is consolidating, with some players exiting the core market and others emerging as agile innovators. Operators should partner with vendors offering strong vision and a long-term commitment to rapid product and feature development, in addition to direct engineering support.

Opportunities for seamless transition and service continuity

The sunsetting of established platforms opens doors for operators to rethink their network strategies. Most importantly, it presents a critical opportunity to transition to modern, reliable infrastructure while ensuring uninterrupted service. By adopting next-generation core solutions, providers can prioritize service continuity, minimize disruptions, and ensure network reliability.

Other opportunities include unlocking new revenue streams through enterprise private networks, enhanced mobile broadband, and IoT services. For example, cloud-native cores enable fine-grained network slicing, allowing operators to offer tailored connectivity to industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. These platforms also integrate advanced analytics for real-time visibility, empowering providers to optimize network performance and deliver premium services.

Moreover, the shift away from legacy vendors creates opportunities for more innovative players like AxyomCore to fill the gap. These vendors often offer agile, cost-effective solutions tailored to MVNOs, greenfield operators, and private network deployments. Their flexibility and focus on telecom-specific needs contrast with the broader, infrastructure-focused strategies of hyperscalers, providing operators with more responsive support and faster time-to-value.

Preparing for the future

As 5G continues to evolve, telecom providers must act decisively to address the sunsetting of critical core platforms. By prioritizing cloud-native architectures, cost efficiency, and flexible use cases, operators can turn this disruption into an opportunity to modernize their networks. Partnering with vendors that combine technical innovation with telecom expertise will be key to staying competitive in a rapidly changing market.

For telecom service providers, the path forward involves a thorough assessment of current deployments, clear migration strategies, and a focus on solutions that deliver both immediate reliability and long-term scalability. By embracing these principles, operators can position themselves to lead in the 5G era, delivering transformative services to consumers and enterprises alike.