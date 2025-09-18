MasOrange claims first VoNR offering in Spain

Earlier this year, MasOrange completed its first VoNR call on a commercial network

MasOrange launches VoNR in Spain – First operator in the country to offer 5G Standalone–based voice services, starting with coverage in major cities.

Technical upgrades for voice calls – Benefits include high-definition sound, faster call setup, better multitasking, and greater network efficiency in dense areas.

Xiaomi among first certified devices – Two compatible phones already validated, with additional models and broader rollout expected in coming months.

Spanish telco MasOrange, the largest mobile operator in Spain by customers, has introduced commercial voice services using Voice over New Radio (VoNR), claiming to be the first operator in Spain to roll out this 5G Standalone–based technology.

In a release, the telco noted that the service is initially available in major cities including Madrid, Barcelona, Valladolid, Vigo, Oviedo, Gijón, and Santander, with nationwide expansion expected in the coming months.

The carrier highlighted that VoNR offers several technical advantages compared with legacy voice services, including high-definition audio using HD voice+ codecs, lower latency for faster call setup, uninterrupted multitasking with simultaneous data use, and improved capacity to handle more connections in dense environments.

Earlier this year, MasOrange had completed its first VoNR call on a commercial network and has since certified the Xiaomi 14T Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G as compatible devices. Additional models are expected to be added in the coming months.

Currently, the service is available for postpaid mobile subscribers with 5G coverage and compatible devices. The company said it plans to extend availability as more manufacturers certify VoNR support.

“With VoNR, MasOrange takes another step in advancing mobile technology in Spain, ensuring customers can benefit from next-generation voice services,” said Miguel Santos, CTO at MasOrange.

In May, MasOrange had announced the deployment of what it claimed to be the country’s first 5G Advanced (5G-A) network in Seville.

Last year, Orange and Masmovil completed a joint venture combining their operations after the clearance provided by the European Union and the Spanish government.