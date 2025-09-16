Nvidia commits $6.3B for CoreWeave’s unused cloud capacity

The deal ensures that Nvidia will acquire any residual CoreWeave data center capacity not taken up by other customers through April 13, 2032.

In sum – what to know:

Nvidia signs $6.3B deal with CoreWeave – Agreement runs through 2032, requiring the chipmaker to purchase any unused CoreWeave data center capacity.

Strengthens AI cloud partnerships – The deal follows a $1.5B arrangement with Lambda for 18,000 GPUs over five years.

Secures infrastructure amid GPU scarcity – Highlights Nvidia’s strategy to guarantee compute availability as demand for AI workloads outpaces supply.

U.S. AI chipmaker Nvidia has agreed to purchase unsold compute capacity from AI cloud provider CoreWeave in a deal valued at $6.3 billion, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The agreement ensures that the AI chipmaker will acquire any residual CoreWeave data center capacity not taken up by other customers through April 13, 2032. The filing notes that Nvidia’s obligation to purchase is contingent on the availability of services and the fulfillment of delivery requirements.

CoreWeave said in its SEC disclosure: “Under the terms of agreement, in instances where the company’s data center capacity is not fully utilized by its own customers, Nvidia is obligated to purchase the residual unsold capacity through April 13, 2032, subject to any termination described below and satisfaction of delivery and availability of service requirements.”

The volume of compute that the chipmaker may ultimately purchase has not been disclosed. However, the deal reflects the chipmaker’s broader strategy of securing reliable access to GPU-intensive cloud resources amid strong demand for AI workloads.

This move follows Nvidia’s recent $1.5 billion agreement with AI cloud provider Lambda, under which the former will lease back as many as 18,000 of its own GPUs over five years. Both arrangements underscore the company’s efforts to maintain control over GPU supply chains while ensuring access to infrastructure critical for training and deploying large-scale AI models.

CoreWeave has become one of Nvidia’s key cloud partners, offering GPU-based compute to enterprises and AI developers.