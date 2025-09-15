Nokia, Deutsche Bahn claim world’s first 5G railway network in n101 band

Installed at DB’s digital railway test field in, the 5G system marks a key step away from legacy GSM-R technology, says Nokia

In sum – what to know:

World-first 5G rail network in n101 band – Nokia and Deutsche Bahn deployed the first commercial 5G railway system with a 5G SA core, meeting FRMCS requirements and supporting automated, resilient rail operations.

Step beyond GSM-R – The rollout marks a transition away from legacy GSM-R, adding self-healing, failover, real-time monitoring, and low latency to enable smarter stations, infrastructure, and safety-critical applications.

European momentum toward FRMCS – Nokia is also working with ProRail in the Netherlands on the first cloud-native GSM-R core, building a bridge to FRMCS and lowering long-term costs across European rail networks.

Nokia and Deutsche Bahn (DB) have launched what they call the world’s first commercial 5G radio network operating in the 1900 MHz (n101) band on DB’s railway test track. The deployment, which includes a 5G Standalone (SA) core, meets the demanding specifications of the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS), the next-generation standard for mission-critical rail connectivity.

Installed at DB’s digital railway test field in the Ore Mountains, the 5G system marks a key step away from legacy GSM-R technology, introducing a more modern, resilient, and efficient foundation. Features include built-in failover, self-healing, real-time monitoring, and low-latency performance to support increasingly digitalized rail operations.

Rainer Fachinger, head of DB’s telecom platforms, called the partnership with Nokia essential to bringing “cutting-edge innovations into real-world rail operations” and laying the groundwork for standardized private mobile networks that can be used in future pilots and nationwide deployments.

From Nokia’s side, Rolf Werner, head of Europe, emphasized that deploying 5G in the n101 band represents a milestone for FRMCS readiness, enabling automated train operations, smart infrastructure and stations, and enhanced service reliability. “This is a milestone that will unlock key benefits for DB, including automated train operations, smart maintenance, and intelligent infrastructure and stations,” he said. “We believe this launch will serve as an important benchmark for FRMCS upgrades in rail networks around the world in the coming years.”

The rollout builds on earlier DB–Nokia trials using 5G SA in the n78 (3700 MHz) band, extending capability to meet strict safety, capacity, and sustainability requirements for Europe’s rail future.

At the same time, Nokia is supporting ProRail in the Netherlands with a four-year program to modernize GSM-R infrastructure. The Finnish vendor is deploying what it calls the rail industry’s first “cloud-native” GSM-R core, with a clear migration path to FRMCS. Nokia said the initiative will enhance safety and reliability, reduce downtime, and provide valuable insights into cloud-native deployment models. The effort is expected to lower long-term costs while accelerating Europe’s digital rail transformation.

“European rail operators can build a foundation for future-ready communications as part of the ongoing digital transformation,” Nokia stated. “The timeline for this transition is crucial as operators prepare for GSM-R lifecycle extensions and plan their migration to FRMCS in Europe and beyond.”