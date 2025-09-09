Jio claims first VoNR offering in India

Reliance Jio Infocomm recently surpassed 500 million subscribers

In sum – what to know:

Jio activates pan-India VoNR – Reliance Jio has enabled nationwide 5G-native voice services, expanding on its 5G SA rollout that began in 2022.

Improved user experience – VoNR promises faster call setup, HD-quality audio, fewer drops, and more efficient battery use for 5G subscribers.

Shift from 4G to 5G – The move positions Jio to reduce reliance on 4G support while offering a more complete standalone 5G experience.

Indian carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm has activated Voice over New Radio (VoNR) across India, becoming the first operator in the country to fully enable native 5G voice services, according to Indian press reports.

The move builds on Jio’s nationwide rollout of a Standalone 5G (5G SA) network, which began in late 2022 with support from vendors including Ericsson and Nokia. With VoNR now active, users can expect faster call setup, high-definition audio quality, and fewer dropped connections while simultaneously using 5G data services, according to the reports.

The Indian telco, which recently surpassed 500 million subscribers, confirmed the development through Ayush Bhatnagar, senior vice president at Jio. In a LinkedIn post, he noted: “This pan-India rollout establishes Jio’s end-to-end VoNR capability on its homegrown technology stack, enabling ultra-low latency, high-definition voice services natively on 5G.”

VoNR relies on the 5G core network and the New Radio interface to transmit calls, offering reduced packet loss and better battery efficiency compared to legacy systems. For operators, the technology also marks a step toward gradually phasing out dependence on 4G infrastructure.

Earlier this year, the operator had begun deploying its own 5G network equipment in a move toward lowering costs and gaining more control over its infrastructure.

To support its expanding 5G customer base, the Indian carrier is introducing locally manufactured small cell sites and radio units. These components are produced at a facility near Chennai operated through a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Sanmina Corp.

These new components form a central part of Jio Platforms’ 5G portfolio. The small cells are tailored to improve network capacity and coverage in crowded urban areas and indoor locations, according to previous reports.

Earlier, RIL’s arm, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), teamed up with Sanmina Corp. to launch a high-tech electronics manufacturing center in India. The rollout of Jio’s new 5G hardware is also being supported by Radisys, a Jio Platforms-backed firm that focuses on network software and digital services.

Although the telco initially relied on global vendors like Ericsson and Nokia for the initial stages of its 5G network rollout in the country, it is now shifting to in-house solutions to reduce capital expenditure.