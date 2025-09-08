Telecom Argentina expands 5G, data centers

Telecom Argentina said it aims to end this year with 750 5G sites across the country

In sum – what to know:

5G rollout gains speed – Telecom operates 550 5G sites, targeting 750 by year-end, while also introducing private 5G through network slicing on its new Buenos Aires core.

Data center upgrades planned – All 16 of Telecom’s facilities will be expanded to 10MW capacity to serve AI and enterprise demand, with Pacheco as the flagship hub.

B2B growth drives investment – Despite economic headwinds, Telecom’s enterprise unit is growing at double digits, supporting a 53.7% year-on-year increase in capex to $355 million.

Telecom Argentina expects to close 2025 with at least 750 active 5G sites, up from its current 550, as the company accelerates network deployment and begins offering private 5G solutions.

Local press reports stated that the carrier has already rolled out about 25 private networks across mining, oil, ports, and agriculture. Some use 5G technology through network slicing on its recently deployed 5G core in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires.

Alongside connectivity, Telecom Argentina also plans to expand its data center footprint to support AI workloads and corporate clients. The company currently operates 16 data centers nationwide, five of which currently serve external customers. The goal is to upgrade all sites, with each reaching 10MW capacity.

Its flagship Pacheco data center facility, near Buenos Aires, is already at high occupancy and equipped for hyperscale infrastructure. A business plan is ready for further expansion at the Pacheco site, but new construction will depend on demand and contracts signed, according to the report.

As of June 30, 2025, Telecom reported capex of ARS 481.2 billion ($355 million), up 53.7% year-on-year. Spending includes assets from its February acquisition of Telefónica’s local operations, which still needs to be approved by the natiolnal government.

If approved, Telecom Argentina would significantly expand its market presence, serving more than 41 million mobile customers — dominating two-thirds of the sector, with Claro as its primary competitor.