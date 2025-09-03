Reliance Industries launches AI unit

Reliance will work closely with Meta to build advanced enterprise AI solutions while investing heavily in gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centers

In sum – what to know:

Reliance launches Reliance Intelligence with Meta – The new venture will build gigawatt-scale green data centers and Llama-based enterprise AI solutions, targeting India’s growing AI ecosystem.

$100 million JV with Meta – The collaboration will provide affordable, scalable AI platforms for businesses, leveraging Meta’s open-source Llama models and Reliance’s market presence.

Green AI infrastructure in Jamnagar – Reliance will power new AI-ready data centers with renewable energy while expanding partnerships with Meta and Google to position India as a global AI hub.

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has unveiled Reliance Intelligence, a new venture aimed at transforming the conglomerate into an AI powerhouse, the former said in a release.

The Indian company will work closely with Meta to build advanced enterprise AI solutions while investing heavily in gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centers powered by renewable energy.

The new AI unit will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL, focusing on four areas: AI infrastructure development, global partnerships, enterprise and consumer AI services, and talent incubation. Gigawatt-scale green data centers are planned for Jamnagar, with phased rollouts tied to India’s AI demand growth.

The joint venture with Meta will center on developing Llama-based AI platforms and enterprise tools tailored for Indian businesses. With an initial investment of $100 million, the JV will deliver vertical-specific AI applications across cloud, on-premise, and dedicated infrastructure, combining Meta’s Llama models with Reliance’s reach across Indian enterprises and SMBs.

Additionally, RIL’s partnership with Google will bring a Jamnagar Cloud region, powered by the Indian firm’s renewable energy and connected through Jio’s advanced network. The initiative is designed to support both India’s domestic AI growth and its ambitions to become a global AI hub.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said: “At Google, we’ve long been investing in India’s digital future, and our partnership with Reliance and Jio has been an important part of how we do that. Our work together over the last decade has helped bring affordable internet access to millions. And now, we are building on this to help shape the next leap with AI.”

As part of this initiative, Google Cloud will deploy its powerful hypercomputer and

AI stack that offers generative AI models, development platform, and AI-powered applications.