Vodafone and Simetric combine IoT management platforms

Vodafone IoT and Simetric are partnering to integrate their platforms, giving enterprises a single dashboard to monitor, automate, and manage global IoT operations across networks and devices efficiently.

Vodafone IoT has signed a partnership with IoT software company Simetric to integrate their platforms, aiming to provide enterprises with a single, unified view of their IoT operations across multiple networks. The collaboration merges Vodafone’s Managed Connectivity Platform (GDSP) with Simetric’s Single-Pane-of-Glass platform. The combined system will allow businesses to manage, monitor, and automate their IoT device estates in real time, regardless of which connectivity provider or network technology they use.

Industry analysts forecast that cellular IoT connections will triple over the next decade as companies expand digital operations and deploy more connected devices. However, the growing complexity of managing these deployments – spanning national and international borders, various technologies and diverse vendor agreements – has created demand for centralized oversight. The integration with Simetric will enable enterprises to view and control their entire IoT ecosystem – including Vodafone and non-Vodafone connections – via a single dashboard.

Customers will also be able to automate provisioning, orchestrate workflows and gain deeper operational insights across millions of devices. Vodafone said the combined offering would suit a wide range of sectors – from manufacturing to logistics to smart cities – where IoT is becoming essential to operations. The integration aims to support businesses in driving digital transformation, improving efficiency and operating more sustainably by leveraging connected technologies.

Erik Brenneis, chief executive at Vodafone IoT, said: “Many of our customers come to us with a legacy of connectivity agreements having been active within the IoT space for many years. Our partnership with Simetric simplifies managing their IoT estate, by bringing all their connectivity under a single pane of glass – making it even easier to access the benefits of our leading managed IoT connectivity service.”

Allen Boone, chief executive at Simetric, said: “By combining Vodafone IoT’s global device reach with Simetric’s orchestration platform, we will be able to deliver a unified, intuitive solution to activate, monitor, and optimize distributed networking devices – across markets, carriers, and use cases. This partnership brings immediate, measurable impact through automation, control, and enterprise-grade efficiency.”

Vodafone IoT claims to connect more than 215 million devices in over 180 countries. Its partnerships span 760 networks worldwide, supporting a mix of technologies including 4G, 5G, LPWA (low-power wide-area) IoT, satellite, and various SIM standards including physical SIM, eSIM (including the new SGP.32 specification), and iSIM. Simetric’s platform provides device lifecycle management, cybersecurity controls, and workflow automation across cellular and satellite networks. It is the only connectivity management orchestration platform integrated with ServiceNow, according to the company.