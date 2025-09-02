Breaking tech silos in hospitality (Analyst Angle)

A single hospitality property may rely on a dozen or more vendors for Wi-Fi, voice, video, access control, and more

The hospitality industry has always been a proving ground for new technologies. From the first in-room telephones to today’s AI-powered personalization engines, hotels and resorts have long sought to balance guest experience with operational efficiency. Yet, as technology has grown more complex, so too has the challenge of integrating it seamlessly across properties.

This is where Local Service Providers (LSPs) are stepping in — not just as installers of Wi-Fi or cabling, but as strategic partners who help owners, operators, and brands extract real value from their technology investments. (LSPs are how MSPs are called in the hospitality sector.)

The integration challenge

One of the defining problems hospitality faces today is fragmentation. A single property may rely on a dozen or more vendors for Wi-Fi, voice, video, access control, building management, and guest-facing applications. Too often, these systems don’t “talk” to each other, creating inefficiencies, guest frustration, and endless cycles of finger-pointing when something fails.

The result is a patchwork of technologies, each purchased in isolation, leaving owners underwhelmed despite significant investment. As Allbridge CEO Todd Johnstone explained in a recent interview with Maravedis, technology is still treated as an afterthought in many hotel construction projects, added after plumbing and HVAC systems are designed.

LSPs can change this dynamic by positioning themselves as integrators from the start. By working with architects, contractors, and consultants during design and renovation phases, they ensure the network, cabling, and software platforms are planned holistically — not piecemeal.

From hardware to managed services

Another shift is financial. The traditional model required hotels to purchase hardware upfront from multiple vendors, layering on service fees afterward. But with interest rates high and margins tight, operators increasingly prefer OPEX-based models. LSPs are answering with managed services that spread costs over time, while taking full responsibility for performance and upgrades.

This shift relieves owners of the burden of building their own IT departments — something mid-sized hotel groups in particular struggle to sustain. Johnstone noted that many properties are now outsourcing their IT lifecycle management entirely, trusting providers to run systems on a day-to-day basis and plan technology refreshes years in advance.

Data as the new differentiator

Beyond connectivity, data is becoming the industry’s most valuable asset. Each week, hospitality providers generate millions of data points from networks, devices, and guest interactions. When analyzed properly, this information can fuel predictive maintenance, anticipate guest needs, and even shape investment strategies.

LSPs with software platforms that unify data across multiple systems are well-positioned to unlock the next wave of innovation. By consolidating management into a single dashboard and tying together disparate vendor technologies, these platforms provide the foundation for proactive support and AI-driven insights.

Convergence across property types

Another trend reshaping the landscape is the convergence of hospitality with multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use developments. Properties that combine hotels, apartments, retail, and entertainment under one roof are becoming more common, blurring the lines between verticals. This creates new complexity, but also new opportunities for LSPs who can transfer lessons from one segment to another. The five-star, enterprise-grade networks once reserved for luxury hotels are increasingly being deployed in multifamily residences, where residents now expect the same always-on connectivity.

Why the stakes are high

Guests no longer compare their hotel Wi-Fi experience to that of the property across town— they compare it to their own homes. If technology in the hospitality industry lags behind consumer expectations, it risks losing them. Conversely, hotels that deliver seamless, personalized, and connected experiences can stand out in a highly competitive market.

For investors, the message is equally clear: integrated solutions managed end-to-end deliver better returns than fragmented deployments that cut corners upfront only to incur higher costs later.

Hospitality’s future depends on its ability to weave technology into every aspect of the guest journey — without creating complexity for owners and operators. Local Service can move beyond a transactional role and act as trusted integrators and data enablers. The winners in this new era will be the properties that view technology not as a collection of gadgets, but as a unified, strategic asset — and the LSPs who can guide them there