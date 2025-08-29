Data center boom in to triple power demand in Japan by 2034

A recent report by Wood Mackenzie noted that electricity demand in Japan will be concentrated in Tokyo and Kansai

In sum – what to know:

Triple electricity use by 2034 – Data center power consumption could reach 66 TWh, equal to up to 18 million households, driving 60% of Japan’s demand growth.

Project delays – Deployment timelines of 7–10 years for new gas plants clash with hyperscaler build-out schedules, slowing data centre and chip foundry expansion.

Complicated climate goals – Coal and gas will supply more than 40% of capacity by 2034, while renewables remain at 17% in 2030, challenging carbon-neutral commitments.

Japan’s data center expansion will drive 60% of the country’s power demand growth by 2034, consuming electricity equivalent to 15–18 million households, according to a new report from Wood Mackenzie.

The consultancy’s report, ‘Japan’s data center gold rush: the battle to power a data-driven future’, projects electricity use will more than triple from 19 TWh in 2024 to between 57 TWh and 66 TWh by 2034. Peak demand from data centers is forecast at 6.6 GW to 7.7 GW, representing about 4% of national peak load and a threefold increase from current levels, according to the research.

The projections follow a government-backed investment push, with Oracle, Google, and Microsoft selected as official cloud providers. Hyperscale operators are expected to invest around $28 billion into Japan’s digital infrastructure.

Despite the large-scale commitments, data centers are expected to remain a smaller share of Japan’s electricity use compared with other countries. “We project data centers in Japan will account for around 4 to 5% of peak demand by 2034, far below the United States, where peak demand from data centers could reach as high as 15%,” said Naomi Oshita, research associate at Wood Mackenzie.

The report also highlights a fundamental mismatch between demand growth and supply development. Hyperscalers typically prefer deployment timelines under five years, but power infrastructure such as combined-cycle gas turbine plants often takes 7–10 years to build. This gap is pushing major data center and semiconductor foundry projects toward 2029, despite the scale of investment, the report added.

Wood Mackenzie also noted that electricity demand will be concentrated in Tokyo and Kansai, where developers prioritize proximity to demand hubs. According to the report, data centers are expected to account for 7% of the power load in these regions by 2030. However, the gradual rollout of these facilities suggests that immediate power shortages are unlikely, as reserve margins remain above 15%.

Coal and gas are expected to remain central to power supply in these regions, making up over 40% of capacity by 2034. This reliance on fossil fuels complicates the sustainability goals of hyperscalers, which are simultaneously the main drivers of Japan’s electricity growth, the report added.

Japan’s renewable energy transition adds complexity to meeting data centre power requirements. “The decarbonisation challenge is particularly acute given the scale of data centre demand growth,” said Oshita. “With renewables reaching only 17% by 2030, Japan will need to accelerate nuclear restarts and renewable deployment to meet both climate goals and hyperscaler sustainability requirements.”

The projected energy use will alter Japan’s demand profile, placing data centers at the center of grid planning and investment decisions. “The question isn’t whether Japan will reach penetration levels similar to the U.S., but how quickly the power system can adapt,” said Oshita. “Utilities are effectively building the plane while flying it, and their business model will look very different by 2034.”