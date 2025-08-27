Enterprises including Disney, Foxconn, Hitachi, Hyundai, Lilly, SAP, Siemens, and TSMC have deployed Nvidia’s new RTX Pro server platform to transform old computing clusters into AI factories; CoreWeave and Google Cloud are deploying in regional hubs.

In sum – what to know:

AI infrastructure – new Nvidia Blackwell-based server platform speeds agentic AI, reasoning, simulations, and industrial automation without full data centre overhauls.

Flexible deployment – supports on-prem edge and regional cloud AI deployments; cloud providers CoreWeave and Google Cloud rolling out; AWS and Vultr to follow.

Enterprise adoption – by Disney, Foxconn, Hitachi, Hyundai, Lilly, SAP, TSMC (and others) for industrial automation, drug discovery, digital advertising, and chip design.

Disney, Foxconn, Hitachi, Hyundai Motor Group, Lilly, SAP, and TSMC, among others, are taking Nvidia’s new RTX Pro enterprise servers to reformat general-purpose computing clusters as “AI factory infrastructure” in order to support high-end agentic and physical AI workloads. The new infrastructure, geared for both dedicated edge-based data centres and regional cloud-based platforms, affords enterprises a way to get on the accelerating AI bandwagon “without a complete data centre overhaul”, the chip firm said. The RTX Pro series is based on Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs for their core computing hardware.

Cloud service providers CoreWeave and Google Cloud have installed RTX Pro servers in their data centres to offer virtual cloud instances, configured for enterprise AI workloads. AWS, Nebius, and Vultr will offer the same later this year, said Nvidia. It issued a longer list of early enterprise adopters, which also includes Amdocs, Northrop Grumman, PEGATRON, PubMatic, Quanta Cloud Technology, Siemens, Wistron. More-industrial outfits (like Foxconn, Hyundai, TSMC, Siemens) are likely installing them in their own data centres, near factories, to run real-time robotics and digital twins; most of the others will use cloud instances from CoreWeave and Google Cloud.

These companies are variously “at the forefront of the AI industrial revolution”, said Nvidia. They are mostly interested in AI for industrial automation and simulation (Foxconn, Hitachi, Hyundai Motor Group, Northrop Grumman, PEGATRON, QCT, Siemens, TSMC, Wistron), plus for autonomous driving (Hyundai again), drug discovery (Lilly), digital advertising (PubMatic), business software (SAP), and telco AI agents (Amdocs). Electronic design automation (EDA) software providers Cadence, Siemens EDA, and Synopsys have said they will use the new server platform to accelerate Al-driven design simulation for development of silicon, circuits, and embedded systems.

A press note included quotes from various of them – also included at the bottom of this article. Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive at Nvidia, said: “The age of AI has arrived – and enterprises can no longer rely on classical servers alone. They must rearchitect for AI. Nvidia RTX Pro is the computing platform built for this moment – running today’s IT workloads while powering the AI agents that will transform every company and every industry.” Nvidia said its own Llama Nemotron Super AI model – for advanced reasoning in enterprise and industrial applications – can process tasks three times more efficiently on the new servers versus older systems.

It also said the RTX Pro series can run industrial simulations four times faster than previous systems. Nvidia is offering AI tools, frameworks, and microservices to go alongside. They are available in multiple configurations from (in quoted order): Cisco, Dell Technologies, HPE, Lenovo, and Supermicro, as well as Advantech, Aetina, Aivres, ASRock Rack, ASUS, Compal, Eviden, Foxconn, GIGABYTE, Inventec, MiTAC Computing, MSI, PEGATRON, QCT, Wistron and Wiwynn.

Enterprise quotes:

Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Experiences

“We’re continually redefining what’s possible for immersive storytelling and guest experiences. This incredible technology will allow us to bring our breadth of stories to life in spectacular detail and faster than ever before. The best example of this is our upcoming update to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, where we partnered with NVIDIA to create a blockbuster-caliber experience debuting the same day as ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ film.”

Young Liu, chairman, Foxconn

“Achieving digital transformation in smart manufacturing requires the right foundation and technology. By introducing RTX PRO Servers into our global infrastructure, Foxconn is redefining the boundaries of AI-driven automation – from sophisticated robotics to intelligent logistics and smart electric vehicles.”

Toshiaki Tokunaga, president and CEO, Hitachi

“Hitachi will further accelerate AI innovation by leveraging NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers. NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers enable the digital twin and optimization of physical assets, including social infrastructure, through the acceleration of AI reasoning and physical AI, while also unlocking new possibilities such as improving productivity across overall business activities. Moving forward, Hitachi will deepen its partnership with NVIDIA to solve challenges faced by customer companies and society, continuously delivering value.”

Heung-Soo Kim, executive vice president, Hyundai Motor Group

“Hyundai Motor Group will leverage NVIDIA’s cutting-edge AI infrastructure, including RTX PRO Servers, in the digital twin field to accelerate technological innovation. The partnership will focus on establishing a virtual testbed for manufacturing processes to reduce new factory construction time, while also creating a virtual mobility environment for autonomous driving technology verification.”

Diogo Rau, chief information and digital officer, Lilly

“At Lilly, we bring innovative medicines to the people who need them. We do that by pushing the boundaries of science through technology. The universe of possible medicines is enormous. GPUs can help us explore this expansive space, reaching places humans might never look.”

Christian Klein, CEO, SAP

“Secure SAP Cloud Infrastructure empowers enterprises and governments to harness the transformative power of SAP Business AI – all while retaining full control over their data and operational processes. Bringing together RTX PRO Servers and SAP Cloud Infrastructure marks a new chapter in our longstanding collaboration with NVIDIA to enable enterprises to define their AI-powered future.”

C.C. Wei, chairman and CEO, TSMC

“Semiconductors are the backbone of AI, empowering breakthroughs that are redefining every industry. Through our close partnership with NVIDIA, TSMC is advancing semiconductor manufacturing and optimizing our fab operations with Blackwell-powered AI factories, including the utilization of the latest RTX PRO Servers – driving efficiency and innovation throughout the industry.”