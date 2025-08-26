The telecommunication industry’s relationship with sustainability has significantly evolved in recent years. What once lived within corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports now sits squarely in the boardroom, driving major infrastructure decisions and shaping business strategy.

Data tells a compelling story to explain this shift. As 5G networks expand globally, energy consumption is climbing alongside coverage maps. The Radio Access Network (RAN) alone devours roughly 70% of operators’ energy consumption, according to industry analyst firm Dell’Oro Group – a massive operational expense that grows with each new cell site and densification project.

Meanwhile, operators worldwide have boldly committed to reducing carbon consumption and achieving net-zero emissions. The challenge they face is almost paradoxical: how do you scale networks, control costs and meet climate goals without compromising the performance customers have come to expect? The answer isn’t choosing between growth and green – it’s finding smarter ways to do both.

Operator advantage: how going green actually pays off

The business case for sustainable telecom infrastructure extends beyond environmental responsibility. Green initiatives can also deliver near-term operational benefits for operators while positioning them for long-term success.

Lower energy costs without performance trade-offs

Smart power management can be a direct path to cost savings. AI-driven automation systems, particularly those optimized for virtualized RAN (vRAN) environments, can significantly reduce day-to-day energy expenses. These systems intelligently manage the dynamic variables that define network operations: traffic fluctuations throughout the day, seasonal demand changes and the constant push-pull between coverage and capacity.

For example, a cell site serving a business district might run hot during weekday hours but scale back dramatically overnight and on weekends. Instead of running equipment at full power at all times, intelligent and closed loop systems dial power up and down based on real-time traffic – saving power without impacting the end user experience.

Infrastructure that matures gracefully

Virtualization has completely changed how operators think about network lifecycles. Traditional hardware-centric approaches can require forklift upgrades – entire systems to be replaced when technology advances. vRAN architectures extend the valuable life of network assets by separating software functionality from underlying hardware.

Open RAN’s modular structure adds another layer of flexibility. Operators can upgrade or replace specific components or functions without overhauling the entire network, reducing potential waste while allowing networks to evolve more efficiently.

Exemplifying environmental consciousness

Embracing sustainable practices is essential for telecom operators to achieve their net-zero goals. These efforts not only demonstrate environmental responsibility but also enhance operational efficiency and long-term viability, positioning operators as leaders in the transition to a more sustainable future.

Samsung: operators’ proven sustainability steward

The company’s network sustainability efforts revolve around a simple premise: reduce energy consumption and future-proof infrastructure while maintaining network performance. This operator-focused approach recognizes that sustainability initiatives must deliver business value to succeed long-term.

Samsung’s industry-leading vRAN enables software-based management of network functions, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing the hardware footprint. Network upgrades are more straightforward through decoupled software and hardware components, allowing operators to achieve the same results through software adjustments and more efficient resource allocation.

Individual solutions can take efficiency to another level. Samsung’s AI-powered Energy Saving Manager (AI-ESM) represents the kind of intelligent automation that makes sustainable operations possible. The tool automatically analyzes real-time traffic patterns and adjusts radio unit operations accordingly, reducing power consumption during low-demand periods without affecting service quality. In field tests with a Tier 1 U.S. operator, the AI-ESM delivered an average of 15% energy savings with peak reductions reaching 35%.

Samsung Electronics’ overall climate action framework complements its network sustainability efforts. The company has set ambitious targets: net zero carbon emissions (Scope 1 & Scope 2) by 2030 for the Device eXperience (DX) Division—which includes the Networks business —and company-wide net zero carbon emissions by 2050. With environmental initiatives spanning reduced power consumption, e-waste programs and using recycled materials in product packaging, Samsung is making strides toward these goals. In fact, the DX Division achieved a renewable energy transition rate over 93% across key business divisions as of 2024.

Intelligent networks, smarter sustainability

Sustainability has evolved from a standalone initiative into a key driver of network efficiency and competitive edge. Samsung equips operators with practical tools to make meaningful progress, including virtualized architectures extending equipment lifecycles, automation solutions reducing energy waste, and a proven corporate commitment to environmental responsibility. Though the wireless industry’s green transformation may be in early stages, the direction is clear: networks that run smarter will also run greener.