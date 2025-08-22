LG Expands AI infra cooling footprint in Asia

LG has set ambitious targets, aiming to boost annual sales from its chiller business to $720 million and more than triple orders for data center cooling solutions over the next two years

In sum – what to know:

LG secures major AI data center contract in Indonesia – The company will provide advanced thermal management solutions for a Jakarta facility set to be among the largest in the country.

Energy-efficient chiller at the core – LG’s oil-free centrifugal chiller, featuring LeviTech technology and low-GWP refrigerant, ensures efficiency, stability, and sustainability for mission-critical data centers.

B2B growth strategy gains traction – With this project, LG aims to lift annual chiller sales to $720 million and triple global orders for data center cooling solutions within two years.

Korean tech company LG Electronics (LG) has been selected to provide advanced cooling systems for a major AI data center under construction in Jakarta, Indonesia, the company said in a release.

For the project, LG will supply a full suite of cooling technologies, including chillers and room-based cooling systems such as computer room air handlers (CRAH), air handling units (AHU), computer room air conditioners (CRAC), and fan wall units (FWU). A custom-designed building management system (BMS) will also be installed, with the aim of ensuring seamless integration and centralized control of all components, according to the Koreah company Together, these solutions aim to provide reliable and energy-efficient thermal management across the next-generation facility, it added.

This project brings together the capabilities of multiple LG affiliates. The Jakarta data center is being developed by LG Sinarmas Technology Solutions, a joint venture between LG CNS and Indonesia’s Sinar Mas Group. Situated in Jakarta’s central business district, the facility is expected to enter service in the second half of 2026.

The Jakarta project further reinforces LG’s growing presence in the business-to-business (B2B) market. LG has set ambitious targets, aiming to boost annual sales from its chiller business to $720 million and more than triple orders for data center cooling solutions over the next two years.

“This project in Jakarta demonstrates LG’s capability to deliver essential infrastructure for AI data centers,” said James Lee, president of LG’s ES Company. “By leveraging our advanced technologies and collaborating closely with LG CNS and LG Energy Solution, we plan to expand our global footprint in the HVAC business.”

In June, Korean carrier LG Uplus announced the launch of a liquid cooling demonstration room at its Pyeongchon 2 data center. The demo room shows advanced cooling systems designed for high-heat, high-density AI server environments. The goal is to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions — key components of what the company refers to as a future-ready Green AI Data Center.

The initiative brings together global cooling companies including Vertiv and CoolIT Systems, as well as Korean firms such as LG Electronics and Global Standard Technology (GST).

Two main technologies are under evaluation: direct-to-chip cooling, where coolant flows through plates attached directly to server components; and immersion cooling, which submerges servers in a thermally conductive oil bath.

In February, the Korean telco noted that the new liquid cooling solution, developed in collaboration with GST and other partners, uses non-conductive fluid immersion to efficiently dissipate heat from servers.

LG Uplus is also working with partners to develop a Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) solution, which circulates water to cool server-generated heat.