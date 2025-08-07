Moso Networks and Ataya HAVE disputeD Celona’s claim of launching the first cloud-controlled, AP-only private 5G platform, asserting their Chorus solution pioneered the model over a year earlier.

In sum – what to know:

First to appear – Ataya and Moso Networks have challenged Celona’s claim about its AerFlex solution that was the original AP-only private 5G platform.

First to launch – Ataya/Moso solution was announced in early 2024, and has been available via a channel deal with Fortress Solutions since May 2025.

Last validation – firms say AerFlex is good innovation for Celona, but not original in the market; it validates their earlier innovation, they say.

Some drama in the private 5G vendor ranks. US enterprise networking duo Moso Networks and Ataya have issued a joint statement to dispute marketing claims yesterday (August 6) from Celona that its new product, AerFlex, is the “industry’s first cloud‑controlled, AP‑only private 5G platform”. ‘We did it first – over a year ago’, they have effectively responded. They stated: “While AerFlex is indeed a noteworthy architectural evolution for Celona, it is not the first such solution to market.”

The Ataya Chorus is a private 5G access point (AP) with an integrated 5G SA core, which is fully cloud‑managed and plug‑and‑play, they said; Moso Networks is the channel partner for the unit, which it brands as the Moso Canopy Chorus Edition. It launched in January 2024, supports zero‑touch provisioning, and requires no on‑premises servers or controllers. They noted the new AerFlex marketing, that it requires “no controller, no racks, no on‑site IT”.

Their joint-offering predates the AerFlex product, they said – “in this class of simple, cloud-controlled, AP-only private 5G solution”. They cited a partnership with US system integrator Fortress Solutions in February 2025 to sell the product for enterprise cases “from AMR to PoS to surveillance”. This “further validates [its] commercial deployment” in the US, they said – as a “complete package”, bundling of “design (with iBwave), devices, delivery, and 24×7 support”.

Later, they said their product has been commercially available since May 2025. It is available with “market-leading” 4×4 MIMO 5G APs with Qualcomm parts, they said. They also quoted a bunch of awards Ataya has received from industry publications. They stated: “Celona’s AerFlex validates our innovation from 2024 and the market’s desire to simplify enterprise 5G deployments through a cloud-controlled, AP-only architecture.”

They went on: “However, Celona’s characterization of being the ‘industry’s first’ is misleading… Ataya Chorus, powered by Moso Networks, pioneered that exact architecture over a year earlier… It was publicly recognised from January 2024 as a simplification of private 5G deployment – promising Wi‑Fi‑like onboarding and management – well before AerFlex claims surfaced… [It has been] commercially available since May / Q2 2025.”

Celona has been asked for a response.