Why private connectivity is the next frontier of industrial productivity (Reader Forum)

As industrial AI and automation grow, reliable connectivity will matter as much as the machines themselves

As the adoption of automation, robotics, and industrial AI accelerates, the network has now become the factor that determines how reliably these systems operate. That shift means the future of industrial operations will be defined not only by the machinery they deploy, but also by the connectivity that links them.

In my conversations with leaders across industrial sectors, it’s become clear that while the shift to intelligent systems is well underway, deployments too often move forward without fully understanding the performance and reliability requirements that the wireless network must meet.

The limits of legacy networks

The challenge for most enterprises is that existing networks were never designed for this new era, where real-time coordination between machines, sensors, and edge computing is essential. Legacy Wi-Fi and public cellular systems often struggle with interference, coverage gaps, mobility, and unpredictable latency. In fact, Wi-Fi often delivers only three-nines uptime — roughly nine hours of downtime annually — a level of unpredictability that industrial operations cannot absorb: AMRs stall, environmental sensors stop sending data, and computer vision-based inspection cameras freeze. A single outage can ripple across an entire workflow.

AI-driven systems rely on fast, reliable data exchanges with edge computing resources to make responsive decision-making possible. When those decisions are delayed, the entire value of AI breaks down.

The impact of downtime

The cost of outages has climbed sharply over the last five years. In 2019, 39% of organizations reported that their worst outage exceeded $100,000. By 2024, that number had risen to 54%, and million-dollar outages are now twice as common. That means every minute of downtime is more expensive, and every connectivity interruption is more impactful.

In industrial operations, downtime isn’t measured in inconvenience — it’s measured in lost output. Uptime is critical.

AI shifts the performance requirements

Another shift placing new demands on industrial connectivity is the rapid rise of AI processing at the edge. Within the next four years, it’s estimated that more than two-thirds of AI workloads will involve inferencing at the edge — a fundamental shift for enterprise networks originally designed for traditional client-server applications.

A significant portion of AI processing will occur on the device itself — whether that’s a robot, a smart camera, or an industrial sensor — but another critical layer exists at the network edge, where more intensive AI workloads will be processed closer to where data is generated.

Edge inference requires predictable, low-latency connectivity, where data is exchanged continuously between sensors, machines, and local compute resources. Even a momentary disruption can break this feedback loop, and the impact will only intensify as enterprises adopt more intelligent and autonomous systems, potentially costing organizations millions of dollars.

This is where I see private 5G representing a fundamental shift in how industrial connectivity is architected.

Why private 5G delivers what industrial environments require

Private 5G is engineered for environments that require high uptime, mobility, and deterministic responsiveness. It supports large numbers of devices operating simultaneously across expansive facilities, keeps operational data on-site, improving security, privacy, and compliance.

Private 5G is a natural fit for scaling automation. Many organizations successfully pilot robotics, vision systems, or AI-driven workflows, but struggle to expand them because their networks cannot support full production demands. Private 5G offers a path to consistent, predictable performance, enabling automation to transition from isolated trials to end-to-end operations.

Real-world deployments reflect this shift. Cargill — a global leader in food, agriculture, and industrial products and services — recently deployed private 5G across 20 remote sites within three months, delivering sub-25-millisecond latency and achieving roughly 50% lower deployment costs compared to comparable Wi-Fi upgrades. I’ve seen firsthand how these gains unlock new possibilities — enabling AI-powered operations across distributed facilities.

The broader market is experiencing similar results. According to GlobalData’s 2025 Industrial Digitalisation Report, 68% of enterprises deploying private wireless for AI saw a positive ROI within six months, and 94% paired private 5G with edge computing to achieve real-time analytics and automation.

Adoption continues to expand across manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, and energy, with organizations such as BP, LyondellBasell, Del Conca, and Standard Steel already treating private 5G as the backbone of their industrial transformation initiatives.

Why this matters for industrial leaders

When companies depend on AI for their operations, connectivity becomes a direct driver of productivity. Connected frontline workers will rely on AI copilots, AR guidance, and digital workflows that require seamless connectivity. Downtime disrupts shipments, safety checks, quality assurance, and supply chain commitments, and these pressures intensify as automation expands.

In this environment, success is defined by uptime, throughput, and the network’s ability to support real-time operations at scale.

What’s next: Building for industrial intelligence

We are entering an era in which the network must be treated as foundational infrastructure. Industrial AI, automation, and edge computing will continue to evolve, but I firmly believe that their effectiveness will depend on the reliability of the connectivity layer beneath them.

Private 5G is rapidly becoming the cornerstone of industrial intelligence, providing security, predictability, and low-latency performance required to support instant decision-making and coordinated machine operations. From my perspective, this is where competitive differentiation will emerge.

As we move closer to physical AI, the role of private 5G will only grow. Organizations that build their wireless networks for industrial intelligence will not only gain a meaningful advantage in productivity, reliability, and competitiveness — they will shape the future of industrial operations.