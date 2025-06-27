AIS claims first Thai-operated hyperscale cloud platform

AIS said the platform targets public institutions and private businesses seeking to modernize their operations while keeping data under local legal and regulatory frameworks

In sum, what to know:

AIS Cloud goes live – Thailand’s first hyperscale cloud fully operated by a Thai company, in partnership with Oracle, is now operational.

Local data, local control – All data is stored within Thai borders, ensuring sovereignty, regulatory compliance and reduced risk.

National certification achieved – AIS becomes the first cloud provider to earn DEPA’s top-tier dSURE 3-Star certification for secure, local cloud services.

AIS Business, the business division of Thai telco AIS has launched what it claims to be Thailand’s first hyperscale cloud platform operated entirely by a Thai company.

The telco said that the platform is aimed at supporting national digital transformation and AI development. The new service, dubbed AIS Cloud powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, is designed to offer AI-ready digital infrastructure with data storage and processing located fully within Thailand.

AIS Business explained that the platform is targeted at both public institutions and private businesses seeking to modernize their operations while keeping data under local legal and regulatory frameworks. Operating from locally hosted data centers, the infrastructure complies with Thai cybersecurity laws and reduces dependence on foreign cloud services, the company said.

With a growing focus on AI, machine learning and big data, companies need flexible and scalable computing power to support new workloads, the telco said, adding that the AIS Cloud system is designed to meet these requirements, while also minimizing data transfer risks, ensuring policy compliance and supporting long-term operational stability.

Phupa Akavipat, chief enterprise business officer at AIS, said: “We firmly believe that Thailand must have its own AI capabilities to ensure long-term technological sovereignty and resilience. At AIS, we are convinced that ‘digital infrastructure owned and operated by Thais’ is the cornerstone of national development in the digital era.”

The company also highlighted that the new offering includes services such as Thai-language contracts, billing in local currency and local-language technical support, aiming to simplify cloud adoption for domestic businesses. The infrastructure also offers auto-scaling to handle large workloads, adheres to strict security standards and supports technologies such as AI, machine learning and big data analytics.

The platform is the first in Thailand to receive a dSURE 3-Star Cloud certification, awarded by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA).

Passakon Prathombutr, senior executive vice president and chief technology officer at the Digital Economy Promotion Agency, said: “DEPA’s core mission is to drive strategic development of Thailand’s digital economy and society by promoting the adoption of appropriate technologies such as cloud computing, AI, Big Data and IoT across business, industrial and government sectors.”

In addition to launching AIS Cloud, the Asian company has also introduced a new Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform. This solution allows businesses to configure and manage their networks through a self-service portal, including options to expand connections domestically and internationally via fiber or 5G technology.

The NaaS offering is designed for ease of integration with AIS Cloud, offering customizable networking with 24/7 support and security oversight, the company said.

AIS said it aims to serve as a central platform for AI and digital transformation in Thailand, by combining connectivity, compute and cloud services. The company plans to continue developing solutions across hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and API-based architectures to help position Thailand as a leader in regional digital technology.