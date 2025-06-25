Kagan: Wireless now focusing on improved connectivity and quality

Recently, I had an interesting conversation with Fergal Lawlor, who is the CEO of Alpha Wireless, a wireless antenna solutions company established in 2007. I believe antenna design is one of several important new areas that the wireless industry will focus on going forward, and so it was interesting speaking with Lawlor, who has 30 years of experience.

As an Industry Analyst who has followed wireless for four decades, I know the industry goes through different stages of growth and rest. I have worked with many competitors in this space and have found that initially, it was focused on expanding reach with more towers. Now, the focus has shifted somewhat to the quality of connectivity, rather than just reach.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is another important new area of focus for wireless. Among other things, AI helps networks detect and resolve problems before outages occur, and enables handset makers to unlock more value for their customers.

Alpha Wireless designs antennas to improve connectivity

That’s the space Alpha Wireless is in, and as I said to Lawlor, based on what I see with the wireless industry, in general, the next decade should be a vibrant time of growth, expansion and quality improvement in connection.

That’s a challenge for every existing leader. That means wireless carriers, large and small. And that challenge means this sector of the wireless industry could be getting ready to be very busy in new ways going forward.

There are several competitors in this antenna space including Crown Castle, which is an important leader. However, now that the industry is moving from just new towers to improving signal strength indoors and outdoors, there is a new opportunity for growth.

Crown Castle a leader in wireless antenna space

Crown Castle competitors include many companies, large and small including Cisco, Avaya, Alpha Wireless, American Tower, Towerstream, JMA Wireless, Boldyn Networks and many others.

Every company is in a sector. Every sector is on a different growth wave. Either that growth wave is growing, or it has crested, or it is on the way down.

Wireless has been around for roughly 50 years and has been through several different growth waves. Each lasts several years or even a decade or longer. However, no growth wave lasts forever.

Every growth wave has a lifespan and are replaced by the next one. During the past decade, wireless growth has been slower than in the past.

Focus of wireless growth wave continues to shift

Since all competitors have a similar physical footprint, today growth comes from doing a better job than your competitor. That is good news for the customer but a difficult journey for companies that provide network services and products like smartphones.

Wireless has been with us for half a century, but every ten years or so, the industry has a major shift, which triggers the next growth wave.

That means while leaders continue, there is also a new opportunity for growth from smaller and more innovative companies.

In the past, nearly every wireless competitor was small. Then, after decades of growth, the industry looks very different.

AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular, C-Spire and others in wireless

Example: Today, there are three major wireless carriers: AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. There are also many smaller networks and providers like US Cellular, C-Spire and others. Plus, smartphone and tablet makers like Apple with iPhone and iPad, Android, Motorola and others.

Plus, countless other wireless companies. There are many more than the average person knows about. They operate behind the scenes, helping wireless companies improve and offer new or improved services.

Once again, the next decade could very well be structured for growth in wireless. Not so much with new towers but in increasing the quality, reach, and speed of the existing networks.

Next wireless growth wave around improved quality

Fortunately, wireless is a large, growing, changing and very competitive industry.

There are many smaller companies that can quickly become very busy if they can figure out how to punch their way through all the noise and chaos of the industry.

There is a noise level, which frankly is very high. To be successful, companies need to be seen and heard. They need to be found over and above all that chaos.

To find growth companies must be seen and heard over noise and chaos

Over the coming years, we will see new names enter the wireless stage. Only some will achieve long-term success. They are the ones who can rise above the crowd and be found.

That’s why every company needs to figure out how to punch their way through the noise level to be noticed.

That should be a key focus for every CEO and CMO at every company today. We will watch this industry and see which companies do a successful job of either becoming or remaining a leader.