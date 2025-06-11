Fibre to the ‘burbs – ITS and Boldyn connect four London boroughs

This is about my backyard, so it makes the cut; plus it is an interesting example of public/private cooperation to connect the ‘burbs. Boldyn Networks is working with UK fibre infrastructure provider ITS to build four fibre networks for businesses in four south London boroughs. These are Bromley, Lewisham, Merton, and Wandsworth. This project is funded by the Greater London Authority (GLA), via its Strategic Investment Fund (SIF), which reinvests London’s share of retained business rates to drive economic and productivity growth in the capital.

The size of the funding package has not been revealed. The setup utilises Boldyn’s 20-year concession with Transport for London (TfL) to deliver connectivity across the capital. ITS, which runs wholesale high-speed fibre networks for business-to-business (B2B) internet service providers (ISPs), gains access to Boldyn’s existing assets and infrastructure within the London Underground to support and manage the new fibre builds. The new infrastructure will serve council offices, libraries, community centres, and sheltered accommodation.

As well, it will be used to connect critical CCTV sites across all four boroughs, notably in high footfall areas. A press statement said “over 9,000 overlooked business premises” in the four boroughs will get access to “gigabit-capable services” through ITS’ partners. These include ISPs and other resellers. “This will extend ITS’ network coverage to all London Boroughs and will be in reach of 70% of the capital’s commercial premises,” it said. The statement also talks about “lasting social value” by tackling digital exclusion, digital skills, and community-hub connectivity.

Shared infrastructure specialist Boldyn Networks has a major contract with TfL to deliver 4G/5G across the London Underground and other parts of the transport network. The firm, expanding quickly through a series of acquisitions, is also prominent on the private-network scene in the UK, and abroad. ITS builds and operates wholesale B2B fibre networks. It works with tech resellers, public bodies, telecom carriers, and data centres. Its XGS passive optical fibre network (PON) promises 10 Gbps symmetrical (XGS; XGF-PON) fibre speeds on the up/downlink for enterprises.

Its network reaches around 25 percent of UK businesses; it works with the likes of BT and Virgin Media to patch up the rest, via reseller partners. The company said the reuse of Boldyn Networks’ existing TfL assets chimes with its “dig-once and sustainability ethos”. Daren Baythorpe, chief executive at ITS, said the project will “transform local communities by delivering a platform to bridge the digital divide, attract inward investment, and deliver long-term value to the economy”.

Paul Osborne, chief commercial officer for Boldyn Networks in the UK and Ireland, said: “This is a shining example of how… public-private partnerships can make grant funding go further… Bringing seamless connectivity to the London Boroughs is a major focus of our work in the city. ITS’ existing footprint across London complements the scope of this initiative while leveraging our… infrastructure in the London Underground. It aligns with our… commitment to full fibre access as the foundation for improved public services, safer communities, and thriving local economies.”

Howard Dawber, Deputy Mayor of London for Business and Growth, said: “Access to reliable high speed broadband is key to improving public services, boosting local economies and creating safer, thriving communities across the capital. Backed by funding from the Mayor, this initiative will deliver much-needed digital infrastructure to local residents and businesses in London, supporting our mission to close the digital divide and deliver-long term growth as we work to build a better, fairer London for everyone.”