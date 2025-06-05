The 3.8-4.2 GHz band is central to the European vision to harmonize industrial 5G use cases, acknowledges French regulator.

French telecom services regulator Arcep has launched two public consultations on private mobile networks’ use of the 3.8-4.2 GHz band. The first relates to arrangements for assigning the 3.8-4.2 GHz band in metropolitan France, which includes the obligations that would be attached to the licenses awarded to business users

The second consultation process refers to the technical terms and conditions governing use of frequencies in this band, identified for the establishment of local private mobile networks. This frequency band, identified to serve needs of “verticals”, was the subject of an initial public consultation in 2024.

In July 2024, the watchdog had launched an initial public consultation whose purpose was to gather stakeholders’ feedback on the principles governing the assignment of the 3.8-4.2 GHz band for the deployment of local private mobile networks. Based on the responses to this public consultation, Arcep has confirmed its plan to implement a framework for assigning the 3.8-4.2 GHz band for the deployment of local mobile networks for commercial purposes.

Arcep also highlighted that European Commission considers the 3.8-4.2 GHz band adequate to meet the frequency needs of verticals seeing to deploy local mobile networks for low and medium-power applications. The 3.8-4.2 GHz band is central to the European process for harmonizing 5G industrial use cases.

In response to a mandate from the European Commission, the European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications administrations (CEPT) adopted a report on technical conditions for use of the 3.8-4.2 GHz frequency band by low and medium-power broadband systems. The conclusions of this report are due to be subject to harmonization across the EU as part of an implementing decision from the European Commission that is in the process of being drafted, Arcep added.

The draft decision on the technical terms and conditions of use, which Arcep is now publishing for consultation, draws on the conclusions of this work by CEPT and on the feedback to the public consultation held in 2024. This draft decision also sets out technical conditions that take the national situation into consideration, and which seek to protect mobile operators’ uses below 3.8 GHz, those of fixed satellite service (FSS) earth stations in the 3.8-4.2 GHz band and radio altimeter applications above 4.2 GHz.

The regulator also noted that contributions must be received by July 2, 2025.

Earlier this year, Arcep announced an extension of its 5G trial window for professional applications in the 3.8–4.0 GHz frequency band, now set to remain open until December 31, 2025. It said the decision comes in response to sustained interest from stakeholders in testing 5G use cases within this spectrum band. The assignment rules and application procedures for the trial licenses will remain unchanged, it added.

In March 2022, Arcep opened a trial platform in the 3.8-4.0 GHz band for manufacturers and market players looking to experiment and test new 5G use cases. The aim of these trials is to enable industry players to test 5G-related technologies. These trials also aimed to help shape a regulatory framework adapted to the specific needs of professional 5G users.

Since its inception, Arcep has granted nearly 140 trial licenses, supporting a wide range of experiments across various economic sectors, such as manufacturing, energy and event management.