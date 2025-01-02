Arcep extends 5G trial window for professional applications

In March 2022, Arcep opened a trial platform in the 3.8-4.0 GHz band for manufacturers and market players looking to experiment and test new 5G use cases

French regulator Arcep has announced an extension of its 5G trial window for professional applications in the 3.8–4.0 GHz frequency band, now set to remain open until December 31, 2025.

In a release, the watchdog noted that this decision comes in response to sustained interest from stakeholders in testing 5G use cases within this spectrum band. The assignment rules and application procedures for the trial licenses will remain unchanged, it added.

In March 2022, Arcep opened a trial platform in the 3.8-4.0 GHz band for manufacturers and market players looking to experiment and test new 5G use cases. The aim of these trials is to enable industry players to test 5G-related technologies.

These trials also aimed to help shape a regulatory framework adapted to the specific needs of professional 5G users.

Since its inception, Arcep has granted a total of 139 trial licenses, supporting a wide range of experiments across various economic sectors, such as manufacturing, energy and event management. As of January 1, 2025, 75 of these trials are expected to remain active.

Arcep’s evaluation of the initiative highlights its success in fostering innovation, with participants spanning multiple industries and regions across mainland France. The 5G trial dashboard, available on Arcep’s website, provides detailed information on these projects.

This extension ensures continued support for innovation and the development of new 5G applications in various sectors, according to the regulator.

Mobile operator Orange has three trial licenses in total, in Charbonnières-les-Bains, Balma and Paris for testing standalone 5G (SA) edge and slicing mechanisms with developers for, respectively, enterprise use cases, connected and autonomous vehicles, and video capture for “major events”. Rival operator Bouygues Telecom has one license, in Meudon et Boulogne-Billancourt, to test connected industries solutions.

Meanwhile, NTT is testing its private 5G solution for enterprises in Parisot, in southern France, while its French-based stablemate Transatel has a license to test private/public 5G roaming in the north, in Puteaux. As well, Schneider Electric has a license in Grenoble for factory operations, Alsatis has one in Toulouse for the European transport sector, French research organization CEA has one in Palaiseau for to develop AR/VR for Industry 4.0, and EDF has one in Palaiseau for testing AR in the energy sector.

Other companies carrying out trials include Thales, Ericsson, Qualcomm, ArcelorMittal France, Nokia, Haventure, Airbus, Axians, SNCF, ILS Technologies, Capgemini and IHU Strasbourg.