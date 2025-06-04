Rogers claims first 5G-A deployment in Canada

Rogers is rolling out Ericsson’s 5G Advanced RedCap software to power IoT devices, such as sensors, cameras and monitoring equipment

Canadian telco Rogers Communications has started to deploy Ericsson 5G Advanced (5G-A) technology on its national network, claiming to be the first carrier in Canada to launch such technology.

Rogers is rolling out Ericsson’s 5G Advanced RedCap software to power IoT devices, such as sensors, cameras and monitoring equipment. This technology enables the telco to use network resources more efficiently, while it supports longer battery life for wearables.

Mark Kennedy, chief technology officer at Rogers, said: “5G Advanced will help unlock the full potential of 5G for businesses and consumers. We continue to invest in Canada’s largest 5G network and are proud to be the first in Canada to bring 5G- Advanced technology to our customers.”

Jeanette Irekvist, president of Ericsson Canada, added: “The deployment of Ericsson 5G Advanced will enable differentiated connectivity and deliver high-performing programmable networks that will ensure Canadian consumers and businesses are among the first to access the newest global technologies.”

Last year, the Canadian operator carried out a trial of 5G cloud-radio access network (cloud RAN) technology in partnership with Ericsson.

The Canadian telco said that the test was performed during a recent Toronto Blue Jays game on Canada Day. Rogers Communications noted that this trial marked the first time that cloud RAN has been deployed over a commercial network at a live event in Canada.

The telco said that this technology builds on the company’s national 5G SA core network, which Rogers Communications initially launched in 2021.

The operator had stated that this new technology will enable Rogers to be in a position to make 5G technological advancements, improve network reliability and resiliency and ultimately improve energy efficiency.

In February 2024, Rogers Communications said it had successfully tested 5G network slicing technology, stating that it was the first nationwide live test of this technology in Canada.

The operator tested 5G network slicing technology in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver in partnership with Ericsson on the company’s 5G SA network.

Rogers said it will use network slicing technology this year to offer a dedicated network slice for first responders to have priority on the network. The company will also use this technology to separate fixed and mobile traffic on its national 5G network and accelerate the expansion of 5G wireless home internet to more rural and remote communities across Canada, which will enable the telco to optimize and dedicate traffic flows to ensure a more reliable service for both residential and mobile users.

In November 2023, Rogers Communications had secured nationwide 5G spectrum, acquiring 3.8 GHz spectrum in the country’s third 5G spectrum auction.

The telco acquired 40.5 megahertz of 3.8 GHz spectrum across 172 regions available under the spectrum auction. The acquired 3.8 GHz will complement the spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band that Rogers currently holds. This spectrum covers not only urban areas, but also includes rural and Indigenous communities across the country.