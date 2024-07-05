Rogers trials 5G Cloud RAN network technology in Canada

Rogers said this new technology will enable the telco to be in a position to make 5G technological advancements and improve network reliability

Canadian operator Rogers Communications carried out a trial of 5G cloud-radio access network (cloud RAN) technology in partnership with Ericsson.

In a release, the Canadian carrier said that the test was performed during a recent Toronto Blue Jays game on Canada Day.

Rogers Communications noted that this trial marked the first time that cloud RAN has been deployed over a commercial network at a live event in Canada.

The telco said that this technology builds on the company’s national 5G SA core network, which Rogers Communications initially launched in 2021.

“Cloud-native technology is a critical component in the next generation of wireless networks and we are proud to have completed Canada’s first deployment of 5G Cloud RAN technology at a major live event,” said Ron McKenzie, chief technology and information officer at Rogers Communications. “We continue to invest in our coast-to-coast radio access network, including innovative Cloud-native technologies, to deliver the most reliable, consistent network services across the country for both consumers and enterprise customers,” the executive said.

The operator highlighted that this new technology will enable Rogers to be in a position to make 5G technological advancements, improve network reliability and resiliency and ultimately improve energy efficiency.

Rogers’ 5G network currently covers over 2,300 communities across Canada.

In February, Rogers Communications said it had successfully tested 5G network slicing technology, stating that it was the first nationwide live test of this technology in Canada.

Rogers tested 5G network slicing technology in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver in partnership with Ericsson on the company’s 5G SA network.

Rogers said it will use network slicing technology this year to offer a dedicated network slice for first responders to have priority on the network. The company will also use this technology to separate fixed and mobile traffic on its national 5G network and accelerate the expansion of 5G wireless home internet to more rural and remote communities across Canada, which will enable the telco to optimize and dedicate traffic flows to ensure a more reliable service for both residential and mobile users.

In November 2023, Rogers Communications secured nationwide 5G spectrum, acquiring 3.8 GHz spectrum in the country’s third 5G spectrum auction.

The telco acquired 40.5 megahertz of 3.8 GHz spectrum across 172 regions available under the spectrum auction. The acquired 3.8 GHz will complement the spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band that Rogers currently holds. This spectrum covers not only urban areas, but also includes rural and Indigenous communities across the country.