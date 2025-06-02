NTT launches energy storage division

NTT Anode currently manages a total of 340 MWh of BESS capacity across 23 sites in nine Japanese power grid regions

Japanese telecom and data center firm NTT has launched a new energy storage plant services unit within its smart energy subsidiary, NTT Anode Energy.

The new division will focus on building energy storage systems for NTT’s enterprise customers, drawing on Anode Energy’s growing experience in developing and operating battery energy storage systems (BESS).

NTT Anode currently manages 340 MWh of BESS capacity across 23 sites in nine Japanese power grid regions. The company recently scaled its presence with three new BESS facilities commissioned in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

The new systems include:

-Saitama Wako atorage battery: 1 MW/5 MWh, launched in January

-Saitama Miyoshi power storage plant: 2 MW/10 MWh, launched in April

-Saitama Tsurugashima power storage plant: 2 MW/10 MWh, operational in May

These assets are being actively managed to participate in Japan’s energy markets. NTT Anode aggregates the storage systems to engage in wholesale energy trading, grid balancing and capacity services.

The Anode Energy division develops sustainable energy solutions by combining the NTT Group’s IT and energy system expertise.

NTT DATA, also part of NTT, recently announced the expansion of its Global Data Centers division, securing land across North America, Europe and Asia over the past six months to support nearly a gigawatt of planned data center capacity.

The firm noted that this growth is part of its previously announced $10 billion investment aimed at expanding the business through 2027.

Over the past six months, the firm acquired land across seven high-demand markets, positioning the company to deliver scalable, AI-ready infrastructure to meet growing enterprise needs.

Entering a new market, the Japanese firm said it will establish operations in Milan to meet growing demand for hyperscale and AI-ready infrastructure in Southern Europe. The newly acquired 53-acre site in the Italian city will be home to a facility with 128 MW of capacity.

In Tochigi, Japan, the firm acquired 32 acres in the Tochigi Inter Industrial Park near Tokyo. Plans include two high-capacity data centers totaling approximately 100 MW.

In London, the company secured 26.3 acres of land for a new planned site (LON2) and acquired the underlying freehold at its existing London facilities.

In Frankfurt, Germany, the company expanded its presence with a new land acquisition. The new facility will be NTT Data’s fifth site in the Frankfurt area and is expected to bring an additional 80 MW of capacity.

NTT Data also acquired eight acres in Osaka, Japan, to develop two data centers, totaling 36 MW. The first facility is slated to open in fiscal year 2027. This will bring the company’s total data center count in the Osaka region to three facilities with a total capacity of approximately 70 MW.

The company also acquired land for new data centers in existing markets. In Oregon, U.S., the firm acquired new land to expand its footprint in Hillsboro. The new site will bring an additional 216 MW of capacity to NTT DATA’s existing Hillsboro presence, bringing the firm’s total planned capacity in the Hillsboro market to 354 MW.

The firm also acquired 174 acres in Mesa, Arizona to develop a new multi-data center campus, with seven planned facilities and an anticipated capacity of 324 MW.

Over the last year, the Japanese firm opened 10 new data centers across North America, EMEA, and APAC and added more than 370 MW of new IT capacity.