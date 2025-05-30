Reliance Jio Infocomm seeks 26 GHz Wi-Fi approval

Jio recently asked India’s DoT to use this frequency for Wi-Fi services

In sum – what you need to know:

Jio seeks 26 GHz Wi-Fi use – Reliance Jio has asked DoT for approval to use 26 GHz spectrum for Wi-Fi services.

Hybrid connectivity in focus – The telco may combine 5 GHz coverage with ultra-fast 26 GHz in dense areas.

Airtel may follow– If approved, Jio’s move could prompt rival telcos to request similar spectrum usage for next-gen Wi-Fi networks.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, India’s largest telecom provider, has submitted a formal request to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to deploy the 26 GHz spectrum for Wi-Fi services, according to local press reports.

The application was recently lodged with the Telecommunication Engineering Center (TEC), the DoT’s technical division.

If approved, the initiative could mark a major shift in how high-frequency spectrum is used for next-gen wireless connectivity, potentially enabling faster data speeds and improved network performance across the country. Under existing regulations, TEC clearance is essential before deployment.

The 26 GHz band, known for its ability to deliver ultra-high-speed data over short distances, was part of India’s 5G auction in 2022, in which the company emerged as the top buyer. Its current spectrum assets now span the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1.8 GHz, 3.3 GHz and 26 GHz bands.

DoT officials confirmed that the proposal is under active review.

Currently, telecom players primarily rely on the 5 GHz band for Wi-Fi broadband. The 3.3 GHz and 26 GHz bands are officially designated for 5G mobile services. Jio is reportedly evaluating a hybrid strategy — using 5 GHz for broad coverage and 26 GHz to deliver ultra-fast performance in high-traffic zones, such as urban centers. This model could help extend high-speed internet without relying exclusively on 5G mobile infrastructure, according to the reports.

If approved, the move could trigger similar applications from rivals like Bharti Airtel. Although the 26 GHz band is internationally allocated for 5G, adoption has been slow due to limited handset and device support in many markets.

Reliance Jio Infocomm has begun deploying its own 5G network equipment in a move toward lowering costs and gaining more control over its infrastructure, according to recent Indian press reports.

To support its expanding 5G customer base, the telco is introducing locally manufactured small cell sites and radio units. These components are produced at a facility near Chennai operated through a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Sanmina Corp.

These new components form a central part of Jio Platforms’ 5G portfolio. The small cells are tailored to improve network capacity and coverage in crowded urban areas and indoor locations, according to the reports.

In October last year, The Indian carrier said it was taking a more measured approach to its 5G network expansion due to low capacity utilization and the delayed monetization of the technology. As a result, Jio is shifting its focus towards upgrading its existing 4G users to the more expensive 5G services, according to previous reports.

The current utilization of Jio’s 5G network stands at around 15%, according to sources familiar with Jio’s equipment suppliers. However, sources at Reliance Jio Infocomm had claimed that actual 5G usage is more than double that amount.

Industry analysts anticipated that Jio’s next phase of 5G expansion will likely occur once competition from Airtel intensifies. Jio’s 5G user base currently reaches approximately 130 million, while Airtel currently has nearly 90 million 5G customers.

In September, Mukesh Ambani noted that the operator had reached nationwide coverage with its 5G offering.

During RIL’s 47th annual general meeting, Ambani said that more than 85% of the 5G radio cells in the country are operated by Jio.