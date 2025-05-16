YOU ARE AT:4gBSNL installs 84,000 new 4G towers across India
BSNL 123rf
Background image: 123rf

BSNL installs 84,000 new 4G towers across India

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
4g5GCarriersNetwork Infrastructure

Reports suggest that BSNL could be ready to launch its 5G network as early as June 2025

In sum – what you need to know:

BSNL nears 4G rollout milestone – Indian state-run telco has deployed 84,000 out of its planned 100,000 4G sites using homegrown tech, aiming to improve coverage for 90 million users nationwide.

5G launch expected after 4G network stabilizes – Telecom Minister Scindia has confirmed BSNL will switch to 5G only after its 4G network meets quality benchmarks.

Only Indian tech for BSNL’s 5G network – The government has ruled out foreign vendors, emphasizing India’s self-reliance with indigenous 4G/5G solutions.

Indian state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has deployed nearly 84,000 new 4G towers using homegrown technology with the aim of enhancing its mobile network coverage across the Asian nation, according to local press reports.

This rollout is a key component of BSNL’s plan to install a total of 100,000 4G sites nationwide.

The initiative aims to provide improved service to over 90 million BSNL subscribers, covering both urban and rural regions. The firm noted that the new infrastructure will also be capable of supporting future 5G services.

According to an update from the country’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT), 83.99% of the telco’s 4G project has already been completed.

The 4G expansion is being backed by government funding to help accelerate the upgrade process. Reports suggest that BSNL could be ready to launch its 5G network as early as June 2025, positioning the company to better compete with private providers like Reliance Jio and Airtel, who already offer 5G services in many parts of the country.

BSNL is preparing for a nationwide 5G rollout after reaching a stabilization of its ongoing 4G deployment, according to recent reports, which cited the country’s Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, as saying.

Scindia confirmed that BSNL will switch to 5G technology only after its 4G network is fully stabilized and meets service quality standards. “Once the 100,000 towers will be put up and the network is stabilized, once we see that the QoS is up to the mark, and then we start switching. Moving from 4G to 5G is not that difficult,” he said.

Also, the Indian government has ruled out foreign participation in BSNL’s 5G deployment. “We have developed our own core and RAN. Why should we forgo our indigenous technology for foreign players?” Scindia said. He added that India now belongs to a select group of countries with homegrown 4G/5G capabilities and aims to compete globally with its telecom solutions.

Earlier this year, the Indian carrier had received interest from three companies for deploying its 5G Standalone (SA) network in Delhi, covering 1,876 sites across the national capital.

While 29 companies participated in the pre-bid meeting for BSNL’s 5G tender, only three have moved forward in the process — Tejas Networks, Lekha Wireless and Galore Network. Tejas Networks, already engaged in BSNL’s 4G rollout, is providing the telco with an indigenous 4G stack, which can be upgraded to 5G.

BSNL first announced the tender in November 2024 to kickstart 5G operations in Delhi. The telco previously said it aims to work with two separate service providers—as primary and secondary 5G as-a-service (5GaaS) providers. The primary provider will deploy one 5G SA core network and a 5G-RAN (Radio Access Network) using hardware from up to two original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Similarly, the secondary provider will install 5G-RAN equipment from a maximum of two OEMs, according to previous reports.

To deliver 5G SA services, BSNL will utilize the 900 MHz and 3.3 GHz spectrum bands. Initially, the rollout will target 100,000 subscribers, with plans to introduce 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services. The telco has already tested its 5G indigenous technology at three locations in New Delhi — Nehru Place, Chanakyapuri and Minto Road.

Previous article
Qualcomm Webinar: How can we shape the future of mobile connectivity with 6G?
Next article
Nokia helps Optus boost 5G capacity in Australia

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

Google Cloud Next shows how network operators and vendors are using AI for telecom

We already know that businesses are pushing hard to figure out how artificial intelligence can benefit them. In telecom specifically, an Nvidia survey earlier this year found that 37% of respondents said their companies were investing in AI for telecom to improve network planning and operations, and 33% said that there had already been investments in AI for telecom field operations.

At this week’s Google Cloud Next event, some of Google Cloud’s specific work on advancing the use of AI for telecom is being highlighted, as well as AI for enterprises in other verticals. Here are three perspectives on how companies are leveraging Google Cloud AI for telecom.

Verizon has integrated Google Cloud’s generative AI into customer operations, which the two companies said has led to “95% comprehensive answerability for customer inquiries” and “demonstrably more efficient and effective customer care interactions.” Verizon is making use of a Google Cloud conversational AI agent that leverages Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, Gemini models and Agent Assist Panel in order to give its customer service reps “real-time, context-aware, and personalized answers” to customer questions, as opposed to the reps having to do manual searches of knowledge bases.

Verizon has deployed this across 28,000 customer care reps and retail stores. Additional features like automated summaries of conversations, and automated follow-up action reminders, are also in the process of being rolled out. Those internal AI agents are in addition to several genAI tools that are directly customer-facing and use Google’s Gemini models for virtual assistants which use natural language.

Background image: Verizon

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud and the integration of Gemini into our customer care platforms mark a significant advancement in our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, CEO of Verizon Consumer. “The tangible results demonstrate the power of AI to enhance efficiency and empower our customer care teams.”

“The impact of Gemini on Verizon’s customer service operations is a testament to our deep partnership and Verizon’s commitment to continued innovation,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “These results demonstrate the potential of AI to not just improve operations, but to create more meaningful and helpful interactions for customers everywhere, ultimately driving significant value for businesses.”

-“We’re really trying hard to build an autonomous network which is going to be obviously driven by AI more and more over time,” said David Sauvageau, director of software development, data and AI for Bell Canada, in a briefing call prior to Google Cloud Next.

In general, he continued, the network operator see AI as a “fundamental building block for the future of telecom, for innovation, for customer operations and for network operations.”

He said in the short-term, Bell Canada is prioritizing AI applications for telecom which “really focus on optimizing our customer experience and network ops.” For the latter in particular, Sauvageau said, “Our goal is really to leverage all the data that we have available in AI in order to predict and prevent issues before they actually impact our customers. So, really moving from reactive to preventive customer experience.”

Additionally, Sauvageau said, that Bell Canada believes AI is crucial for managing the increased complexity of telecom networks. “We need to be much more efficient, [and have] have faster innovations in areas like edge computing, digital twin, 6G or any other future network technologies. And ultimately … our goal is to build and accelerate the development of our AI-powered autonomous networks.”

-Razvan Teslaru, VP and head of strategy and portfolio for cloud software and services at Ericsson, said that the use of AI for telecom encompasses both increased efficiency and increased monetization—the latter being magic words for the telecom industry right now.

Autonomy is both about enabling differentiated connectivity at scale, he said, and monetization of that differentiated connectivity. At this year’s Mobile World Congress Barcelona, one of the things Ericsson spotlights was how it integrates its service orchestration with Google Cloud and its Vertex AI, Teslaru noted.

It’s now possible, he said, for a user to express their intent in natural language: A request to configure a specific type of connectivity to, say, a hospital, over a dedicated slice. “You can have Gemini interpret that intent and break it into service orders. … Then AI agents can take over these service orders and take them into execution, and also observe the results, so we can take corrective action autonomously,” he said.

So ultimately, then, network autonomy is about delivering personalized (or differentiated) connectivity with efficiency, while also doing so at a scale that means more effective and large-scale monetization.

Google Cloud emphasizes AI agents for telecom

Erwan Menard, director (outbound) of product management for cloud AI at Google Cloud, said that “When we look ahead, we envision networks that can largely manage themselves through the use of intelligent software agents.” He continued: “Think of these agents as digital experts that can automatically handle tasks like network configuration, problem solving and resource allocation.This would free up telcos from any routine operational burden, allowing human experts to focus on innovation and new services, ultimately leading to greater efficiency and productivity in network operations.”

In particular, he emphasized, telecoms face the unique challenge of having a “mission-critical duty to maintain knowledge over technologies which could be in service for decades. So the notion of being able to tap accurately through the knowledge of the company to help onboard a new resource or to assist somebody who has a decision to make—technical or business—is quite an important challenge in the telecom industry.” Google Cloud’s Google Agentspace was designed for such knowledge-heavy industries, Menard continued, to retrieve information across multiple systems with the idea of using “agentic workflows to be able to invest a new way of work.”

This week, the company is spotlighting its a new Agent Gallery, so that employees across the telecom organization can get personalized suggestions on which AI agents would be useful to them—either out-of-the-box from Google Cloud, agents built by the company or third-party AI agents. Google Cloud is also offering the ability to design and build agents with a no-code interface, in which people can essentially walk through a series of steps and “convert that sequence into an agent that then becomes your personalized assistant,” Menard explained.

 

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats