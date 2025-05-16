BSNL installs 84,000 new 4G towers across India

Reports suggest that BSNL could be ready to launch its 5G network as early as June 2025

Indian state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has deployed nearly 84,000 new 4G towers using homegrown technology with the aim of enhancing its mobile network coverage across the Asian nation, according to local press reports.

This rollout is a key component of BSNL’s plan to install a total of 100,000 4G sites nationwide.

The initiative aims to provide improved service to over 90 million BSNL subscribers, covering both urban and rural regions. The firm noted that the new infrastructure will also be capable of supporting future 5G services.

According to an update from the country’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT), 83.99% of the telco’s 4G project has already been completed.

The 4G expansion is being backed by government funding to help accelerate the upgrade process. Reports suggest that BSNL could be ready to launch its 5G network as early as June 2025, positioning the company to better compete with private providers like Reliance Jio and Airtel, who already offer 5G services in many parts of the country.

BSNL is preparing for a nationwide 5G rollout after reaching a stabilization of its ongoing 4G deployment, according to recent reports, which cited the country’s Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, as saying.

Scindia confirmed that BSNL will switch to 5G technology only after its 4G network is fully stabilized and meets service quality standards. “Once the 100,000 towers will be put up and the network is stabilized, once we see that the QoS is up to the mark, and then we start switching. Moving from 4G to 5G is not that difficult,” he said.

Also, the Indian government has ruled out foreign participation in BSNL’s 5G deployment. “We have developed our own core and RAN. Why should we forgo our indigenous technology for foreign players?” Scindia said. He added that India now belongs to a select group of countries with homegrown 4G/5G capabilities and aims to compete globally with its telecom solutions.

Earlier this year, the Indian carrier had received interest from three companies for deploying its 5G Standalone (SA) network in Delhi, covering 1,876 sites across the national capital.

While 29 companies participated in the pre-bid meeting for BSNL’s 5G tender, only three have moved forward in the process — Tejas Networks, Lekha Wireless and Galore Network. Tejas Networks, already engaged in BSNL’s 4G rollout, is providing the telco with an indigenous 4G stack, which can be upgraded to 5G.

BSNL first announced the tender in November 2024 to kickstart 5G operations in Delhi. The telco previously said it aims to work with two separate service providers—as primary and secondary 5G as-a-service (5GaaS) providers. The primary provider will deploy one 5G SA core network and a 5G-RAN (Radio Access Network) using hardware from up to two original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Similarly, the secondary provider will install 5G-RAN equipment from a maximum of two OEMs, according to previous reports.

To deliver 5G SA services, BSNL will utilize the 900 MHz and 3.3 GHz spectrum bands. Initially, the rollout will target 100,000 subscribers, with plans to introduce 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services. The telco has already tested its 5G indigenous technology at three locations in New Delhi — Nehru Place, Chanakyapuri and Minto Road.