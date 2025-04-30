Corning’s AI bet pays off with $3.7 billion Q1

Corning’s strong quarter was buoyed by explosive growth in its enterprise optical business and rising demand for gen AI solutions

Corning Incorporated delivered better-than-expected Q1 2025 results this week, buoyed by explosive growth in its enterprise optical business and rising demand for connectivity solutions tailored to the generative AI (gen AI) boom. The company posted core sales of $3.68 billion, exceeding Wall Street estimates of $3.64 billion, and an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents, ahead of the 51-cent consensus.

Corning’s outlook for the second quarter is similarly bullish, with core sales projected to rise to around $3.85 billion and EPS in the range of 55 to 59 cents. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected $3.82 billion and 56 cents, respectively.

The company attributes its momentum to its central role in enabling data center infrastructure and the AI ecosystem. Optical communications products, especially those used in generative AI (GenAI) data centers, have driven a notable portion of this growth.

CEO Wendell Weeks expressed strong confidence in the company’s long-term trajectory, stating: “That’s one of the reasons that today we reiterate our high-confidence plan to add more than $4 billion to our annualized sales run rate by the end of 2026. We feel good about our innovations in the secular trends driving our growth.”

Weeks pointed to consistent demand across multiple verticals as proof of these trends’ durability. “We continue to see and hear reconfirming evidence that our secular trends are intact and remain relevant. We see it in our results, and we see it in our order books, and we hear it in our detailed dialogues with our customers,” he said. “In optical communications, we are seeing remarkable customer response to… our product’s use inside GenAI data centers, as well as our innovations to interconnect AI data centers across the country.”

Enterprise sales, which capture demand from inside the data center, surged 106% year-over-year in Q1. Weeks said this growth reflects rapid adoption of products unveiled at Corning’s March investor event. “These products are driving positive customer response and rapid adoption. In our enterprise business… adoption of our products drove a record $2 billion in sales last year.”

Following the investor event, Corning increased its expected compound annual growth rate for enterprise sales from 25% to 30%. Weeks emphasized that the company recently completed reviews with major hyperscale cloud providers, which “reconfirmed our growth expectations.”

He added, “As you’ve also seen in recent public announcements from the top hyperscalers, they’ve reaffirmed their capital plans, and they expect to continue to spend [a] significant amount of capital in this space.”

Corning is accelerating production in response to this continued demand. “We continue to field strong positive customer response to our innovations and as a result we’re accelerating our ramp plans in the second quarter to meet growing demand,” Weeks said.

Beyond enterprise, Corning sees signs of a recovery in its carrier segment. Weeks noted that telecom providers are renewing fiber build-outs now that pandemic-era inventory has been cleared. “We believe they have completed drawing down inventory they built during the pandemic and the conditions are now in place for our carrier business to spring back to growth later this year. We saw the beginning of that in the first quarter.”

Corning is also gaining traction in solar and infrastructure. “In March, we said we expect our new market access platform to grow from $1 billion business in 2024 to a $2.5 billion business by 2028,” Weeks said, citing demand driven by energy independence goals and favorable government policies.

The company’s gen AI fiber systems, now fully commercialized, are also turning into revenue-generating products. One such partnership with Lumen Technologies — announced in August 2024 — allows customers to fit two to four times the amount of fiber in existing conduits. “This innovation is now turning into a revenue stream to make a positive difference in our financials this year,” Weeks said, noting that Corning’s production of this fiber tripled monthly throughout Q1.

On the inescapable topic of tariffs, Weeks commented: “Bottom-line, the direct impact of currently enacted tariffs is not significant for Corning.” He cited the company’s “long-standing philosophy” to locate manufacturing close to customers, which insulates it from global trade tensions. Additionally, only 5% of its China sales are imported from the U.S., and therefore subject to China’s tariff structures.

Earlier this year, Corning divested its distributed antenna system (DAS) and small cell business to Airspan Networks, marking a strategic step away from wireless. The transaction included the company’s 6000 and 6200 DAS and SpiderCloud 4G/5G small cells.

With broad-based momentum across AI, telecom and clean energy sectors, Corning is positioning itself as a critical enabler of next-generation infrastructure.