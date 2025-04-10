Liquid cooling technology is certainly a strategic consideration for any data center company that wants to compete in the AI space

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to expand and becomes more powerful, it also requires more energy and better systems to keep things running smoothly. At the heart of this technology are data centers. But with AI’s growing power needs, traditional methods of cooling data centers with air are starting to fall short.

That’s where liquid cooling technology comes in. It’s a more efficient way to keep the hardware in data centers from overheating. Here are five key things to know about liquid cooling for AI infrastructure.

1. AI models generate a lot of heat

Large language models, image generators and advanced recommendation systems require thousands of high-powered chips like GPUs (graphics processing units) and TPUs (tensor processing units) working together. These chips consume a huge amount of electricity — and as a result, they get very hot.

Traditional air cooling systems, which use fans to blow cold air over servers, were good enough for older data centers. But with AI, the heat is too intense. Without better cooling technologies, systems can overheat, slow down, or even get damaged.

2. Liquid cooling is much more efficient than air

Liquid cooling works by using special liquids to absorb and carry away heat from the chips. This method is far more efficient than air because liquids can absorb heat much faster than air can. There are a few types of liquid cooling used in data centers:

Direct-to-chip cooling: Pipes carry chilled liquid directly to metal plates that sit on top of the hottest parts of the chip.

Immersion cooling: Entire servers are placed in a special non-conductive liquid that draws the heat away from all components at once.

These systems can keep high-performance chips much cooler, allowing them to run at full power for longer periods of time.

3. Liquid cooling saves energy and space

Due to its higher efficiency, liquid cooling can help lower electricity bills and reduce the environmental impact of data centers. With air cooling, companies often need massive fans, extra space between servers, and even entire rooms dedicated to airflow. Implementing, liquid cooling, companies can fit more computing power into the same physical space, which is very important as demand for AI continues to grow.

4. Tech giants are moving to liquid cooling tech

Big technology companies like Google, Microsoft and Meta are already moving toward liquid cooling in their AI data centers. For example, Microsoft is experimenting with underwater data centers and immersion cooling tanks, while Google has started installing liquid-cooled AI racks in some of its facilities. Meanwhile, cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle are also investing in these technologies to support the next generation of AI applications.

5. Efficient cooling is key for AI infra evolution

Efficient cooling is a key part of AI infrastructure. Without it, it would be impossible to support the energy demands of the largest models. In fact, some of the most powerful AI chips today are designed specifically to be cooled with liquid.

Over the next few years, liquid cooling will likely become the standard for AI data centers, especially as the industry works to balance performance, cost, and environmental impact.

Investing in better cooling technologies is certainly a strategic move for any company that wants to compete in the AI space.

Conclusion

AI is changing the world, and the technology that supports it needs to evolve too. Liquid cooling isn’t just a high-tech upgrade — it’s an essential part of making AI faster, cleaner and more reliable. Whether you’re a data center operator, a tech investor, or just curious about the future, understanding how AI infrastructure is cooled can give you a clearer picture of where the industry is headed.