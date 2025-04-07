This Verizon showcase suggests that after years of limited tangible, scalable implementations, private 5G is finally moving from pilot to production

As broadcasters face mounting pressure to manage dozens of camera feeds, navigate spotty connectivity and capture every critical moment during live events, a new solution from Verizon Business and NVIDIA is turning heads at NAB Show 2025. The telco debuted a portable private 5G network framework, built in close collaboration with NVIDIA, that it said leveraged AI and high-performance connectivity to reimagine live broadcast workflows.

At the heart of this mobile, environmentally controlled setup is NVIDIA accelerated computing, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Holoscan for Media. This technology enables real-time intelligent video prioritization, using AI to automatically analyze and manage multiple live camera feeds. Key moments are surfaced instantly, allowing directors to focus on the most compelling content and elevate the overall viewer experience with dynamic, immersive coverage.

At the end of last year, Verizon first put forth its new enterprise pitch, telling these customers that it will begin to offer a combination of its 5G private network connectivity, plus private Mobile Edge Compute and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform and microservices.

At the time, the telco said this offering will deliver real-time artificial intelligence service to support businesses’ growing use and integration of AI. It also described the new platform stack as jointly developed infrastructure that is designed to be plug-and-play. It can support multi-tenancy for multiple use cases or customers, is “modular” and can either provide services on-premise or “remotely via portable private network solution,” according to Verizon, which called the new offering a “significant advancement in enterprise AI capabilities … [that] will enable businesses to deploy powerful AI applications at the edge, driving innovation and efficiency across various sectors.”

When it comes to the more recent news around its portable private 5G network framework for live broadcast workflows, Daniel Lawson, SVP of global solutions at Verizon Business said: “With NVIDIA’s edge AI capabilities integrated into our mobile Private 5G framework, we’re making real-time content decisions smarter and faster. This kind of intelligence is essential for modern live production, where every second and every shot matters.”

The mobile solution can operate across a variety of spectrum bands — including C-band, CBRS, and millimeter wave — offering deployment flexibility in venues of all types, from bustling stadiums to remote event sites. It’s designed to travel, deploy quickly and deliver performance-grade connectivity wherever it’s needed most.

Verizon’s collaboration with NVIDIA is central to this innovation, bringing together 5G connectivity with GPU-powered AI to push the boundaries of what’s possible in broadcast production. The demonstration also features key partners including FanDuel TV, Haivision and Ericsson, who contribute to the broader ecosystem on display.

This showcase suggests that after years of limited tangible, scalable implementations, private 5G is finally moving from pilot to production and that real-world use cases are beginning to emerge.

It further demonstrates that as telcos continue to target the enterprise, AI is becoming inseparable from network services. Telecom networks are evolving into AI-native platforms, not just transport layers. AI is now directly influencing content workflows, enhancing performance and driving real-time decision-making. It points to a future where network intelligence is as important as speed and reliability.